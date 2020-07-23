NEW CASTLE – On Sunday, Mt. Lawn Speedway in New Castle will host the third event of the 2020 season, Fan Appreciation Night. Fan Appreciation Night is an annual event at Mt. Lawn that lets the fans get up close and personal with their favorite local hero and get pictures and autographs as well.
The evening’s card will consist of the Claborn Motors open-wheel modifieds in a 50-lap / $1,500 to win feature, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, the Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics, the American Vintage Sprint Car Association, the State Farm Insurance Street Drags and the night’s big event, the AT&I Services 50 for the Van Hoy Oil Thunder Cars. Included in all the evening activities will be giveaways and prizes for the fans.
Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night are available at www.mtlawn.com and cost $10 with children 10-and-under getting in free. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will only be sold until the track capacity reaches 50%. The on track autograph and photo session will begin around 5:15 p.m., where the drivers will be joined by local law enforcement officers as well. Racing action will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.