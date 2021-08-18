RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions golf team hosted EIAC foe Franklin County on the back nine at Antler Pointe Golf Club in Rushville. The Lady Lions are 1-3 on the season.
Franklin County posted a score of 200 to top Rushville's 224.
The Lady Lions were led by Claire Waits with 53.
Isabella Wilson was a shot back with 54.
Emilee Jackman finished two more shots back with 56.
Emma Tressler had a 61 and Megan Alexander had 64.
In junior varsity action, Meredith Erwin finished with 64 and Ariel Winters had 66.
"A 224 on the back nine at Antler Pointe is promising. It's pretty tight back there. Franklin County is a very talented team and they had a rough go of it on the back side, too," Coach Jon Bitner said. "As I tell the girls, if you can play well on the back at Antler Pointe, you can play just about anywhere. Kudos to Claire Waits and Emi Jackman for carding season bests of 53 and 56 respectively."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.