RUSHVILLE — The Lady Lion volleyball team opened the season by hosting EIAC foe Franklin County. After taking the back-and-forth opening set 26-24, Franklin County rode that momentum to win the second set 25-13 and third set 25-23 to take the match.
For the Lady Lions, Kendra Hamilton finished with six kills, four points, 16 serve receptions, 15 digs and three solo blocks.
Shrayder Fischer added five kills, three points, five serve receptions and seven digs. Emily Hadley tallied 10 assists, seven points, four kills and seven digs. Molly Zachery had seven points, five serve receptions and six digs.
Kara Chandler added nine digs, six points and one ace. Addison Ballenger had 20 serve receptions, seven digs and three kills.
Franklin County won the junior varsity match 25-20 and 25-15.
For Rushville, Lily Brown had seven points, five aces, nine serve receptions and 12 digs.
Ericka Kuhn tallied nine digs and seven serve receptions.
Sophia Dora had three kills, three assists, three points and four digs. Chandler finished with four kills, three assists and three digs. Zachery added four serve receptions and six digs.
The freshman Lady Lions posted a 3-set win 13-25, 25-24 and 16-14.
For the Lady Lions, Josie Ballenger had 12 points, three aces, three kills, five assists and six digs. Kuhn finished with eight points, two aces, 10 serve receptions and four kills.
Alexus McGuire had seven serve receptions and Brittney Mahon had six assists and two kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.