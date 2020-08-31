BROOKVILLE - The EIAC girls golf teams converged on Brook Hill Golf Course in Brookville for the EIAC tournament Saturday.
Franklin County set a new school record 327 en route to claiming the conference championship.
Batesville finished second with 363 followed by Greensburg 398, Lawrenceburg 411, Rushville 460, South Dearborn 501 and Connersville incomplete.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler was the conference meet medalist with an even par 71.
Rounding out the all conference team included Cameron Brewer of Franklin County 79, Gracie Graf of Franklin County 80, Nicole Mears of Franklin County 83, Megan Reisman of Greensburg 84, Crystal Callahan of Franklin County 85, Bailey Schneider of Connersville 95, Tori Harpring of Batesville 95, Lydia Powell of Connersville 96, Hannah Williamson of Lawrenceburg 97, Madelyn Pohlman of Batesville 98 and Rhea Miller of Batesville 99.
Franklin County’s Kelsie Brackney finished with 101.
Chloe Murphey of Batesville had a 114.
Other scores for Greensburg included Aleya Lawrence 103, Anne Pumphrey 105, Mollie Pumphrey 106 and Elizabeth Mitchell 108.
Rushville was led by Carly Buckley with 108.
Isabella Wilson was next for the Lady Lions with 112 followed by Emi Jackson 116, Paige Paugh 124 and Claire Waits 136.
