Keep your bird feeders filled! Even though we are through the rough winter months, this time of year, birds are in desperate need of protein. They are developing or laying eggs and many will soon be sitting on the nest. The insect population has not yet rebounded and the birds bug forage base won’t be viable for a few more weeks. My sunflower seed feeder is going through a couple of gallons of seed about every three days.
I saw my first Rose breasted Grosbeak at the feeder this past week, and my sister Jane in Milroy, Indiana reported their first hummingbird at the feeder.
Even though the weather has been unseasonably cool, many of the different species of birds are here in droves.
A little tip… when the weather gets hot, handling suet cakes can be a sticky, unpleasant experience. I keep mine in the garage freezer. When frozen, the suet cakes can be handled without the gooey mess.
ORV Safety
Each week, my in box has report after report of tragic accidents involving off road vehicles. Many of the reports are of unsupervised juveniles not wearing seat belts or safety equipment. One of the latest is a juvenile injured while using a cell phone in an off-road vehicle accident in Wells County.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident occurring in Wells County April 23.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 800 N and 600 W in rural Wells County for an ORV accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 13-year-old juvenile was operating a side-by-side ORV eastbound on C.R. 800 N. While using a cellphone, she lost control of the ORV, causing it to roll multiple times and ejecting her from it. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear or using safety restraints.
The juvenile was transported by Wells County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in serious condition.
Conservation officers were also assisted by the Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the Markle Fire Department.
Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public a cellphone should never be used while operating an ORV, and a valid driver’s license is required to operate an ORV on public roadways in counties where such use is permitted. ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints.
The incident following reported of loss of life in Union County.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident which claimed the life of a juvenile April 28 in Union County.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Conservation Officers were dispatched near the 5000 block of North Abington Pike in Brownsville for an ORV accident with injuries.
The initial investigation revealed the ORV was being operated off road when it rolled over onto the operator and juvenile passenger. Both were transported to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, where the juvenile was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, and no alcohol or other impairment is suspected.
Responding agencies included the Union County Sheriff’s Department, Union County Coroner’s Office, Centerville Police Department, Wayne County Coroner’s Office, Reid Health EMS, and the Abington Volunteer Fire Department.
For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, please visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
Two Arrested For Poaching Wild Turkeys
Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested two individuals for poaching wild turkeys in Clay County. Dylan T. Shaw, 22 of Brazil, and Wyatt N. McKenzie, 25 of Staunton, face misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of wild turkey and failure to check-in wild turkey. Shaw also faces a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. McKenzie was also charged with misdemeanor false reporting/false informing.
On April 26, shortly before 8 p.m., Conservation Officer Kaley McDonald observed a pickup truck entering and leaving a southern Clay County field several times before parking on the edge of a county road. McDonald approached the truck and observed two wild turkey carcasses in the open truck bed.
Interviews on the scene determined Shaw and McKenzie had each killed one wild turkey. Shaw had not purchased the required turkey hunting license, and neither of the two turkeys had been registered in the Indiana online check-in system as required by law.
Both men were arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail, and the wild turkeys were seized.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.