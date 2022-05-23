North Decatur broke open a 7-5 game with five runs in the fifth inning en route to knocking off Batesville 12-7 in softball action.
The Lady Bulldogs led 4-3 after the first inning. North tied the game in the bottom of the second and took a 7-5 lead after three innings.
North's 5-run fifth gave the Lady Chargers a 12-5 lead heading to the top of the seventh. The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs to close the final margin to 12-7.
North had 16 hits in the game, including four extra base hits. Kayln Muckerheide had three hits in four at bats, including a single, double and triple. She scored a run and drove in a run.
Keesha Crosland added three singles, a double and a team-high four RBIs. Macy Scudder added a double and two RBIs. Kennedy Stier had two singles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kacie Ogden finished with two singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Clair Kinker, Raegan Nobbe (RBI), Sarah Swain and Bobbi-Jean Trask all had one hit.
Crosland pitched all seven innings for North, allowing seven earned runs while striking out four.
Batesville finished with 10 hits on the day, four of which were for extra bases.
Sarah Ripperger had a home run and two RBIs. Emma Belter added a double and two RBIs. Sophie Lee finished with two hits, two RBIs and a runs scored. Kaylin Hinners drove in one run and doubled. Calli Fletcher had two singles and a run scored. Margaret Wilson and Renne Lecher both had a hit for the Lady Bulldogs.
