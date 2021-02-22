MORRISTOWN – Friday’s nonconference game between Batesville and Morristown was streaky.
The host Yellow Jackets started with a 10-2 run; the Bulldogs responded to take an 11-10 lead.
Morristown opened the second quarter with a 14-0 surge; Batesville fought back to trail by just four at the half.
Again, the Yellow Jackets stretched their lead to nine after three quarters, only to see the Dogs battle back and take a 47-46 lead.
However, Morristown’s final run proved to be the difference, closing the game on a 10-2 spurt to seal a 58-51 victory.
“The boys played well,” Bulldogs coach Aaron Garrett said, “but did not collect some timely rebounds and missed some contested shots, while Morristown converted contested shots. They are good and Moore/Crim are handfuls.”
Morristown’s top duo combined to score 40 points.
Sam Voegele led the Dogs with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Tom Raver had a solid all-around effort, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Cole Werner chipped in nine points and made a team-high four steals.
RJ Powell added seven points and dished a team-best seven assists.
Batesville dropped to 6-14, while Morristown improved to 17-4.
JV action
Batesville’s junior varsity team jumped on Morristown from the start, taking a 19-4 lead after the opening quarter. The Dogs doubled-up the Yellow Jackets, 50-25.
Scoring for Batesville were Cole Pride nine, Zach Wade nine, Cody Mohr eight, Travis Lecher six, Jack Grunkemeyer four, Nate Vankirk four, Alec Bunselmeier three, Kasin Hughes three, Hank Ritter two and Sam Weigel two.
Up next
Batesville wraps up regular season play this week with a pair of home games: Thursday against Shelbyville (6-12) and Friday against Union County (9-12).
The Bulldogs drew Franklin County (7-11) in the first round of the Greensburg Sectional and will play on Wednesday, March 3. They beat the Wildcats 59-54 in a late-January home game.
If they win, the Dogs will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Greensburg and Rushville.
