NEW CASTLE – Sunday will be the inaugural William Mefford Memorial 46 for Pro Compacts presented by Fields Auto Parts. The $460 to win feature will be the Pro Compacts only event of the season at Mt. Lawn Speedway and will honor William Mefford, a long time mini-stock and late model competitor who won numerous events and championships at the track including the Raintree 100 three times between 2000 and 2007.
Mefford also competed in the CRA Super Series Inaugural event at Anderson Speedway in 1997 and was as known for his sportsmanship on and off the track as he was for his talent.
Joining the Pro Compacts special event will be the Claborn Motors Open-Wheel Modifieds in their second event as a regular division since 1999, the Van Hoy Oil Thunder Cars, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, the Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics, State Farm Street Drags, the American Vintage Sprint Car Association, and the Midwest Old Timers Club.
Five-time Raintree 100 winner Harold Scott of New Castle hopes to improve his week one performance as he has practiced his modified this week at the track to shakedown his car after a first lap incident knocked him out of competition in the opener. Jeff Lane of Knightstown, 81 year old Don Skaggs of Modoc and Andy Cowan of Modoc are three former Raintree winners that will also be in modified field. A total of 15 Modifieds took the green flag in week one and hopes are additional mods will be on hand this week to prepare for the $1,500 to win, $250 to start 50-lap feature scheduled for July 26. Additional details for the race can be found on the Mt. Lawn website or Facebook at Mt. Lawn Speedway 2020.
Following the event there will be a big fireworks show performed by Circle City Pyrotechnics out of Indianapolis.
Tickets for the event are available at mtlawn.com and are $10 with children 10-and-under getting in for free. Any tickets not sold online will be available at the track until the state’s 50% occupancy is reached.
