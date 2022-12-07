The Indiana Football Coaches Association recently revealed its season honors following the 2022 campaign.
Each year, the IFCA selects the All-State teams for each class and also a Top 50 All-State which is comprised of members from all classes.
North Decatur's Reid Messer was selected to the Top 50 All-State team as a defensive back. There were only three Class A players named to the state, the rest came from Classes 2A-6A.
Joining Messer on the Top 50 from Class A were Kam Paterson (defensive line) and Micah Mackay (wide receiver), both from state champion Indianapolis Lutheran.
Four other Chargers were selected to the Class A All-State team. Jake Kinker was selected as an offensive lineman. Carson Parmer made the team as a defensive lineman. James Evans was selected as linebacker. Kaden Muckerheide was named to the Junior All-State team.
