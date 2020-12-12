The award winners for the girls on Greensburg’s cross-country team were recognized on Wednesday.
Seniors Brenner Hanna and Liz Pavy each received all-EIAC awards for the fourth consecutive season.
Junior Emily Mangels was named to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (IATCCC) Academic All-State First Team for her success in the classroom. Seniors Olivia Colson and Hanna earned Academic All-State Honorable Mention. In order to qualify for this award, each student had to score at least 1200 on the SAT or 26 on the ACT and maintain a GPA greater than 3.5.
Freshman Ally Foster received the Most Improved award. She set a new personal best five times and dropped over five minutes during the 2020 season. Her best came at the IHSAA Regional where she ran 23:44.
Mangels earned the Mental Attitude award. She had five season-best performances in 2020, including her fastest race of the season when she ran 19:58 at the IHSAA Sectional.
Hanna was the Most Valuable Runner for the fourth year in a row. She was the No. 1 runner for the Lady Pirates in every meet this year. Hanna was also named First Team All-State from the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association, and she was part of the First Team Hoosier Harrier 3A All-State.
Based on Brenner’s performance at the IHSAA State Finals, she was one of the 12 seniors to be named Indiana All-Stars. She is the first girl in the history of the Lady Pirates’ program to earn this recognition.
