GREENSBURG – After scoring 35 points in the first half, visiting Batesville was held scoreless in the second half by Greensburg. Unfortunately for the Pirates and the Homecoming crown, the first half deficit was too much to overcome as the Bulldogs held on 35-25.
Batesville moves to 4-3 on the season. The Pirates are 1-4.
Greensburg got on the scoreboard first. Oakley Best muscled his way to the end zone from 7-yards out. Grayson Newhart’s point after made it 7-0 with 9:08 to play in the first quarter.
Batesville responded on the next possession. A Travis Lecher pass to Bryson Bonelli for 34-yards set the Bulldogs up in Greensburg territory. Four plays later, Lecher rushed for the 11-yard touchdown to knot the game at 7-7.
Batesville took the lead early in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by Gage Pohlman.
Greensburg came right back with an 11-drive, capped by a Sam West 19-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Meadows. The game was tied 14-14 with 6:16 play in the second quarter.
Batesville added three touchdowns before the half. Lecher scored on a 61-yard run. Lecher then hit Bonelli for a 53-yard touchdown pass down the right side line. With :40 left in the half, Lecher scored on a 5-yard run. The Bulldogs took a 35-14 lead to the locker room.
The Pirates fought back in the third quarter. West connected with Corbin Mathews for a 12-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 35-21.
Best then broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 35-28.
Neither team’s offense could added to the point total as Batesville left town with the victory.
West passed for 109 yards and two TDs. Best rushed for 106 yards and two TDs. Kaden Acton added 69 yards rushing. Meadows led the Pirates in receiving yards with 76, including one TD.
Best led the Pirates’ defense with nine total tackles. Matthew Stewart had eight total tackles. Alex Dance added two tackles for loss.
North Decatur 29, North Daviess 12
GREENSBURG – Host North Decatur outscored North Daviess 15-0 in the second half to pull away to the 29-12 victory. North improves to 2-4 on the season.
North opened the scoring as Reid Messer carried the ball 19 yards for the touchdown. Messer added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 Charger lead.
North Daviess battled back with a Zo Jeffers 9-yard run to cut the deficit to 8-6.
Early in the second quarter, Messer added a 13-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-6.
Coltyn McNabb had the quick answer for North Daviess as he returned the kick-off 76 yards for the touchdown.
At the half, the Chargers led 14-12.
North extended its lead with a third Messer touchdown. His 2-yard run and 2-point conversion extended North’s lead to 22-12 in the third quarter.
Messer added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Messer added the point after to make the final margin 29-12.
For the Chargers, Messer rushed for 196 yards on 32 carries. James Evans contributed another 50 yards on seven carries.
Defensively, the Chargers held the Cougars to 168 yards of total offense, most of which came on a couple of big plays by Zo Jeffers and Coltyn McNabb.
Ultimately, the Chargers methodical ground game and finding the end zone in both the third and fourth quarters put the game out of reach and sent the Cougars on the long drive home.
North hosts Switzerland County this Friday for Homecoming.
Christel House Academy 46, Oldenburg 8
The Twisters traveled to Indianapolis to play Christel House Manual. The Eagles knocked off the Twisters 46-8.
The Twisters were able to put up points by a forced fumble from CJ Grote, who picked it up and ran all the way back for a defensive touchdown. Grote then connected with Alex Sizemore on the 2-point conversion.
The Twisters struggled the second half, as a couple players went down to injuries.
Coach Mitchell said after the game, “We played a much better second half. Our depth just really hurts us, with only having 16 players. But everyone got to play today and get some experience for our back ups and our kids continue to fight, that’s all I can ask for.”
Next week the Twisters play South Decatur. Both teams have Senior Night that night.
Lawrenceburg 91, Rushville 12
RUSHVILLE – Lawrenceburg exploded for 49 points in the first quarter and added another 35 in the second quarter en route to a 91-12 victory at Rushville.
Lawrenceburg improves to 6-1 on the season. The Lions drop to 0-7.
Lawrenceburg’s Garrett Yoon passed for 220 yards and three TDs. Yoon also rushed for two touchdowns. Logan Ahaus passed for 69 yards and rushed for 56 yards a touchdown. Freshman Landon Cornett led the Tigers with 77 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Sophomore Teagan Bennett rushed for 56 yards and three TDs. Aiden Gilmour caught four passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tigers’ defense force five fumbles and blocked a punt.
For the Lions, Harper Miller rushed for 138 yards and both late Rushville touchdowns. Matthew Komlanc rushed for 12 yards. Dylan Thompson caught four passes for 23 yards.
Keegan Bowles led the defense with seven total tackles. Nick Pavey and Adrian Apodaca both had a tackle for loss.
Switzerland Co. 14, South Decatur 8
GREENSBURG – Visiting Switzerland County scored the only points in the second half at South Decatur and it was enough for the Pacers to post the 14-8 victory.
Switzerland County improves to 2-4 on the season. The Cougars drop to 0-5.
The Pacers got on the board first with a Matt Davis 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hoskins. Levi Goldsberry added the point after to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, South’s Kelby Shook had a touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was added by Rhett Martin and the Cougars jumped in front 8-7. South took that lead to the locker room at the half.
With six minutes to play in the third quarter, the Pacers got a 32-yard rushing touchdown from Matt Davis. Goldsberry’s point after put Switzerland County back in front 14-8. Neither defense allowed another point.
For South, Shook passed for 67 yards and rushed for 129 and one touchdown. Corbin Johnson had 22 yards rushing and Martin had 10 yards rushing. Jacob Scruggs led the Cougar in receiving with 42 yards. Johnson added 13 yards receiving and Jaylynn McMurray had 11 yards receiving.
Martin tallied 13 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, to lead South. Shook added 11 tackles with one tackle for loss. Austin Boilanger had 10 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Scruggs had two interceptions. Alex Myers and Ryken Winchester both added one interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.