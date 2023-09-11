BATESVILLE - With the excitement of Homecoming surrounding Friday's football game with Rushville, Batesville celebrated on the field as well with a 56-18 victory over the Lions in the annual Homecoming Game. Batesville improves to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the EIAC Small School Division. Rushville drops to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the EIAC Small School Division.
Batesville opened the scoring at the 2:27 mark of the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Gage Pohlman. The next score was set up by Batesville's Carter Bohman with a fumble recovery. Pohlman then took a hand off and went 73 yards for the touchdown. Quarterback Will Jaisle added the 2-point conversion for a 15-0 lead.
Jaisle then found Cade Kaiser on a 24-yards TD pass to extend the lead to 22-0.
Rushville got on the board with an 11-yard TD run by Harper Miller and the deficit was cut to 22-6.
Batesville scored on the last play of the half, a 27-yard jump ball pass to Alex Krekeler. At the half, the Bulldogs led 29-6.
Rushville started strong in the second half with two early touchdowns, one coming after a successful on-sides kick.
Leading 29-18, Batesville put the game away with 27 unanswered points for the 56-18 win.
Jaisle passed for 136 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Pohlman rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs rushed for 436 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman Zadiin Small added 48 yards rushing and a touchdown. Deacon Hamilton had one carry for a 34-yard touchdown.
Kaiser led the receiving corps with five catches for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Krekeler caught two passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Bohman led the defense with 11 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Damien Dance had six total tackles. Pohlman and Bobby Weiler both had five total tackles. Ethan Schneider had the other fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.
Batesville host Class 4A No. 1 East Central in Week 5. The Lions play their first home game, hosting Connersville.
North Decatur
MIDDLETOWN - On the road at conference foe Shenandoah, the Chargers scored 14 points in the second half to break a 7-7 tie en route to a 21-7 victory over the Raiders. North improves to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the MEC. Shenandoah is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the MEC.
North opened the scoring in the game with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mason Morris. Aiden O'Dell added the extra point to make it 7-0.
In the second quarter, Shenandoah got on the board with an Ethan Loy 1-yard TD run. Landen Redick added the point after to tie the game at 7-7.
After the half-time break, North regained the lead for good on a Morris to Cooper Parmer 7-yard touchdown pass. O'Dell's extra point gave North a 14-7 lead.
North put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with another 1-yard Morris run for the TD. O'Dell's kick made the final 21-7.
The Chargers had 278 yards of total offense with 219 yards of rushing and 59 yards of passing. Corbin Thackery and Morris had 81 and 70 yards of rushing respectively. Kalep Phelps added 44 yards on the ground and Parmer had 21 yards rushing. Morris was 8-of-12 with two interceptions and one touchdown pass on the evening. Kaden Muckerheide had three receptions for 20 yards and Thackery added three receptions for 25 yards.
The Chargers held the Raiders to 108 yards of rushing and 66 yards of passing in the contest. The Chargers next face Lapel (1-3) at home.
South Decatur
MARENGO - The visiting Cougars put up 35 points in the first half and stretched the lead 42-0 in the third quarter before Crawford County scored 21 points in the final quarter for the final score of 42-21. South improves to 3-1 on the season. Crawford County falls to 0-4.
South controlled the game with its ground attack. The Cougars rushed for 252 yards in the game. Corbin Johnson carried 10 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Owen Arreola added 51 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns. Tyler Bishop rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown and JP Scudder rushed once for 11 yards.
Quarterback Jaylynn McMurray completed both his pass attempts - 10-yard completion to Arreola and 18-yard completion to Alex Myers.
Myers led the South defense with eight total tackles. Arreola finished with seven total tackles. Isaac Gasper had six total tackles, including two tackles for loss. Toby Bishop added two tackles for loss and four total tackles. Tyler Bishop had four total tackles, including one tackle for loss. The Cougars had six sacks in the game, two by Toby Bishop and one each from Gaven Mauer, Tyler Bishop, Layden Ponsler and Gasper. Colby Rathburn added and interception return for 28 yards.
South is home in Week 5 against Southside HomeSchool.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - Class 3A No. 5 Lawrenceburg moved to 3-1 on the season with a 42-0 win at Greensburg. The Pirates drop to 0-4 on the season.
The Tigers scored 22 points in the opening quarter and led 28-0 at the half. Lawrenceburg capped the game with a touchdown in the third quarter and one in the fourth.
Lawrenceburg quarterback Logan Ahaus passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Saylor led the Tigers' ground game with 45 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brayden Combs and Saylor both had a receiving touchdown.
Greensburg's Austin Cruz rushed for 31 yards on nine carries. Brayden Rankin rushed for 21 yards and Bryson Abplanalp had 11 yards rushing.
Rankin led the Pirate defense with six tackles. Cruz and Camden Loudin both had five tackles.
Greensburg hosts South Dearborn (2-2) for Week 5.
Scores
EIAC
Batesville 56, Rushville 18
East Central 55, Franklin County 0
Lawrenceburg 42, Greensburg 0
South Dearborn 32, Connersville 13
MEC
Heritage Christian 24, Eastern Hancock 20
North Decatur 21, Shenandoah 7
Tri 30, Monroe Central 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.