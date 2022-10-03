BATESVILLE - Fourteen unanswered points in the second half by Batesville allowed the Bulldogs to pull away from a 7-7 tie at the half to knock off Greensburg 21-7.
Batesville improves to 3-4 on the season and 2-1 in the EIAC small school division. Greensburg drops to 1-6 and 0-2 in the EIAC small school division.
Batesville took the opening possession and moved the ball into Pirate territory on a nine play drive. Greensburg's Blake Collins came up with a fumble recovery to stop the Bulldog drive.
Greensburg controlled the ball over the next eight minutes. Carries by Sam West, Eli Moore, Owen Meadows and Collins moved the ball to the Batesville 3-yard line. A penalty and a sack ended the drive and the Bulldogs took over at their own 11-yard line with just :47 left in a quick first quarter.
A 6-yard run by Gage Pohlman gave the Bulldogs some breathing room. Quarterback Will Jaisle connected with Bryson Bonelli for 16 yards to send the teams to the second quarter.
Six plays later, Greensburg's Collins came up with another big defensive play, an interception with 8:53 to play in the first half.
Greensburg was unable to take advantage and ball went back over to the Bulldogs. Batesville's Jaisle connected with Cade Kaiser for a 59-yard touchdown strike. Brady Wonnell added the extra point and the Bulldogs led 7-0 with 3:44 left in the first half.
Greensburg answered on the next possession. The six-play drive was capped by a West to Collins TD pass with :56 left on the second quarter clock. Hunter Springmeyer added the extra point to tie the game at 7-7 at the half.
Batesville added a touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Jaisle to push the lead to 14-7. The Bulldogs put the game out of reach on a 9-yard TD run by Deacon Hamilton with just 4:04 left in the game.
In the game, the Bulldogs tallied 308 totals yards to Greensburg 274. The Pirates rushed for 181 yards and passed for 93. Batesville had 139 yards on the ground and 169 yards through the air.
Greensburg quarterback Sam West passed for 93 yards and one touchdown to go with 54 yards rushing. Eli Moore carried the ball 24 times for 98 yards. Owen Meadows added 26 yards rushing on four carries.
Blake Collins caught four passed for 66 yards, including the Pirates' touchdown. Meadows added 20 yards receiving and Bradley Lutz caught one pass for seven yards.
Defensively for Greensburg, Meadows had nine total tackles. Evan Graves finished with eight total tackles. West had seven total tackles, including a sack. Daniel Kulpinski added seven total tackles.
Batesville's Jaisle passed for 169 yards.
Batesville travels to Franklin County (2-5) this Friday and the Pirates host Milan (3-4).
North Decatur
The Chargers looked across the field Saturday to see Cougars, but these Cougars were from North Daviess. The Chargers were not slowed by a different set of Cougars as North Decatur scored 21 points in the opening quarter en route to a 35-14 victory. North is now 7-0 on the season. North Daviess drops to 4-3.
North's offense and defense scored in the first quarter. The defense has been solid all season and got the Chargers on the scoreboard first at North Daviess. North's James Evans intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for the touchdown. Aiden O'Dell added the extra point to make it 7-0 early in the first quarter.
North quarterback Carson Parmer found Kaden Muckerheide for a 23-yard touchdown at the 7:58 mark of the first quarter. O'Dell's extra point made it 14-0.
Five minutes later, Muckerheide again found the end zone; this time on a 28-yard run. After O'Dell's extra point, the Chargers led 21-0.
Just five seconds into the second quarter, Parmer connected with Josh Evans for a 22-yard touchdown. O'Dell added the point after to increase the Charger lead to 28-0.
North Daviess got on the board at the 5:47 mark of the second quarter. Drew Boyd caught a 15-yard TD pass from Brock Knepp to cut the deficit to 28-6.
The teams went scoreless in the third quarter.
With nine minutes to play, the Cougars' Knepp scored from 1-yard out. Boyd added the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 28-14.
North put the game away with a Reid Messer 45-yard run for the touchdown. O'Dell added the extra point to make the final score 35-14.
Messer finished with 108 yards rushing. Muckerheide had 47 yards rushing and James Evans finished with 27 yards. Parmer passed for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Josh Evans led the receivers with 34 yards.
Defensively, Messer had 11 total tackles followed by James Evans 8.0, Muckerheide 7.0, and Evan Howell and Parmer with 5.5 each.
South Decatur
The Cougars made the long trip south to Vevay to take on the Switzerland County Pacers. The Pacers knocked off South Decatur 33-7. Switzerland County moves to 4-3 on the season while the Cougars fall to 3-4.
Corbin Johnson led the South offensive attack on the ground. Johnson carried the ball 28 times for 118 yards and one touchdown.
Rhett Martin finished with 79 all purpose yards for the Cougars.
Defensively, the Cougars were led by Martin with 10 total tackles. Ian AmRhein and Alex Myers both added six total tackles. Tyler Bishop was disruptive to the Pacers with five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. JP Scudder finished with five tackles, including two tackles for loss.
South hosts Southside Homeschool this Friday.
Rushville
LAWRENCEBURG - Class 3A No. 9 Lawrenceburg shut out the visiting Lions 57-0. Lawrenceburg improves to 6-1. The Lions fall to 2-5.
Austin Vance completed eight passes for 53 yards for the Lions. Vance also rushed for 19 yards. Harper Miller carried the ball 14 times for 34 yards. Dylan Thompson caught four passes for 31 yards.
Lawrenceburg's Logan Ahaus passed for 108 yards and a pair of TDs. Teagan Bennett carried the ball 19 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Eads completed one pass for a 25-yard TD to Emrick Engel. Brayden Combs added 49 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving with a touchdown. Hayden Saylor had three receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Jake Pierce led the Tigers defensively with 11 total tackles, including two tackles for loss.
