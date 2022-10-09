SWITZERLAND COUNTY - For Week 8 of the high school football season, the Chargers made the long trip to Switzerland County. North Decatur made the trek worth it by knocking off the Pacers 56-0 to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The Chargers found the end zone on their first drive at the 10:18 minutes mark in the first quarter and found it four more times before the end of the opening quarter. Quarterback Carson Parmer found Kaden Muckerheide for a 26-yard touchdown and Aiden O'Dell added the point after to give the Chargers an early 7-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, the connection of Parmer to Muckerheide paid off again with a 24-yard touchdown. With 7:42 on the first quarter clock, the Chargers led 14-0.
The Chargers then looked to running back Reid Messer. Messer scored on touchdown runs of three yards, six yards and 70 yards as the Chargers led 35-0 after the first quarter.
Parmer found a new touchdown target with 6:59 to play in the second quarter. The Charger quarterback connected with Josh Evans for the 6-yard touchdown to push the lead to 42-0. Parmer then hit Messer for a 69-yard touchdown to put the Chargers on top 49-0 at the half.
The Chargers JV team took to the field in the second half and scored at the 2:05 mark of the third quarter on freshman Corbin Thackery's 13-yard run that capped an eight play, 62-yard drive. Overall, the Chargers amassed 391 yards of total offense with 240 yards on the ground and 151 yards in the air. The Chargers defense allowed only 106 yards of total offense from the Pacers with 98 yards of rushing and eight yards of passing.
Messer led the Chargers' offense with 111 yards rushing and 69 yards receiving. Carson Parmer was 6-of-14 for 151 yards. Josh Evans led the Chargers in tackles with two solos and five assists. James Evans and Muckerheide both contributed take-aways.
The Chargers host Wes-Del (1-7) this Friday for Senior Night, looking to complete an unbeaten regular season.
Greensburg
After taking a 7-0 lead to the half over Milan (3-5), the Pirates scored 14 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to knock off the Indians 28-12. Greensburg improves to 2-6 on the season heading into this week's regular season finale at Rushville (2-6).
Neither team put any points up in the first quarter. The Pirates got on the board when Greensburg quarterback Sam West hit Evan Graves for the 21-yard touchdown. Hunter Springmeyer added the point after for a 7-0 lead, which the Pirates took to the locker room at the half.
In the third quarter, West connected with Blake Collins for a 35-yards TD and then West added a 2-yard run to give the Pirates a 21-0 lead heading tot he fourth quarter.
Milan got on the board in the fourth to cut the deficit to 21-6, but the Pirates extended the lead to 28-6 on a 14-yard Eli Moore touchdown run.
Milan had another touchdown later in the quarter to make the final margin 28-12.
West finished with 89 yards passing with two touchdowns and 74 yard rushing with one touchdown. Moore had 63 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Collins added 24 yards rushing and 58 yards receiving with one touchdown. Graves had the other receiving touchdown.
Owen Meadows and Jesse Hadler led the defense with 10 total tackles each. Brayden Rankin had nine tackles, including seven solos. Graves and Moore both had nine total tackles. Bradley Lutz picked off one pass.
South Decatur
The Cougars evened their season record at 4-4 with a 48-6 victory over Crimson Knights. South hosts Cambridge City Lincoln (0-8) this Friday in the final game of the regular season.
South's ground attack was too much for Crimson Knights. Corbin Johnson rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Rhett Martin was over the 100 yard rushing mark with 12 carries for 118 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Bishop added 88 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brady Lane found the end zone once and had 65 yards on the ground.
The Cougars' defense was strong, allowing just six points. Martin and Isaac Gasper both tallied 10 total tackles. Toby Bishop tallied seven total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Ian AmRhein finished with six total tackles and Johnson and Tyler Bishop both had five total tackles.
South finished with 11 sacks in the contest and had an interception by JP Scudder.
Other local scores
South Dearborn 61, Rushville 34
Batesville 34, Franklin County 16
