GREENSBURG - North Decatur got off to a quick start offensively and the Charger defense pitched another shut out for the Week 2 victory over Eastern Hancock (1-1).
The Chargers scored 21 points in the first quarter en route to a 40-0 win over the Royals.
North opened the scoring on special teams. The Chargers' defense forced the Royals to punt and Kaden Muckerheide returned the punt 64 yards for the touchdown. A Corbin Thackery rush was good for the 2-point conversion to put the Chargers up 8-0 with 9:38 to play in the opening quarter.
The Chargers' defense came up with a stop on fourth down on the Royals' next possession. It took just four plays for North to march the 77 yards to the end zone. North's James Evans had the big play on the drive with a 66-yard gain on the ground to set the Chargers up at the 5-yard line. With just under five minutes to play in the first quarter, Reid Messer scored on a 3-yard run. The extra point no good, but the Chargers led 14-0.
Just over two minutes later, North quarterback Carson Parmer connected with Muckerheide on a 17-yard touchdown pass over the middle. Aiden O'Dell added the point after to make it 21-0.
The Chargers took a 28-0 lead to the half following a Messer 4-yard TD run at the 8:12 mark. O'Dell's point after was good.
North added a Parmer to Muckerheide 38-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a James Evans 21-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to lead 40-0 and start the running clock in the final quarter.
Overall, the Chargers had 427 yards of offense on 57 plays while holding the Royals to 197 yards of offense on 53 plays. Evan Howell led the Chargers defensively with six solo tackles and four assists. The Chargers had two interceptions and one fumble recovery in the game.
Evans led the Chargers with 115 yards rushing and one touchdown. Messer added 84 yards and a pair of TDs. Parmer passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Messer had 77 yards receiving and Muckerheide added 70 yards receiving with two TDs.
The Chargers (2-0) travel at 7:30 Friday to Monroe Central (2-0) for Mid-Eastern Conference match-up with the Golden Bears.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - The Lions moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 41-39 victory over Shelbyville.
For a second straight week, the Lions got off to a good start in the first quarter. Rushville led 21-7 heading to the second quarter. Neither teams scored in the second quarter and Rushville took the 21-7 lead to the half.
Shelbyville cut the deficit to 27-18 after three quarters. The Golden Bears scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lions countered with 14 to hold on for the 2-point win.
Rushville quarterback Austin Vance passed for 122 yards with two touchdowns.
On the ground, Harper Miller led Rushville with 169 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Roosa added 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Dylan Thompson led the receiving corps with 59 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Golden Bears, quarterback Eli Chappelow passed for 217 yards and one touchdown and had 62 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Axel Conover rushed for 95 yards and one TD. Cael Lux had 121 yards receiving and one TD.
Defensively for the Lions, Ralph Eakins had 14 total tackles. Pacey Dye added 10 total tackles. Carter Barnes had two sacks. Roosa, Sam Barada and Brian Simmermon all had one tackle for loss.
Lux led Shelbyville's defense with 15 total tackles. Jordan Marcum added 11 tackles.
Rushville hosts Franklin County (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Greensburg
GREENFIELD - The Pirates hit the road for a second straight week to start the football season. Greenfield-Central shut out the Pirates 44-0. The Pirates are 1-1 on the young season.
The Cougars jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and led 24-0 at the half. The Cougars added 20 points in the second half to secure the win.
Greensburg quarterback Sam West passed for 120 yards. Eli Moore had 38 yards rushing for the Pirates. Bradley Lutz led the receivers with three receptions for 53 yards. Blake Collins caught three passes for 39 yards. Owen Meadows had one catch for 21 yards. Taven Fixmer had seven yards receiving.
Greenfield's Brayden Herrell had 116 yards rushing with one touchdown. Andrew Zellers rushed for 103 yards and two TDs. Cooper Hinton had 76 yards rushing and one touchdown. Kirk Knecht and Garrett Mullen both had a touchdown catch.
Greensburg defense was led by Evan Graves with 13 tackles (one tackle for loss) and Meadows with 10 tackles. Eli Moore had seven tackles.
The Pirates return home this Friday to face Connersville (2-0) with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
South Decatur
INDIANAPOLIS - After a close first half, Indiana School for the Deaf outscored South Decatur 28-14 in the second half to pull away four the 48-29 win over the Cougars.
ISD led after one quarter 12-7. Both teams scored eight points in the second quarters as ISD took a 20-15 lead to the half.
ISD held the Cougars scoreless in the third and added to its lead to make it 26-15. In the fourth, ISD outscored the Cougars 22-14 to secure the victory to move to 2-0 on the young season.
South quarterback Drake Scaggs was 3-for-3 passing for 27 yards. Rhett Martin completed one pass for 16 yards and rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown. Corbin Johnson led the Cougars' ground attack with 120 yards and two TDs. Tyler Bishop also had a rushing touchdown.
ISD quarterback Jayden DeFalco passed for 368 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and two TDs. Dylan Puent caught seven passes for 251 yards and three TDs.
Defensively for South, Martin tallied 15 total tackles and two tackles for loss. Alex Myers added nine tackles and Johnson had eight tackles. Isaac Gasper had 1.5 sacks. Johnson and Martin both had one sack. Tyler Bishop, Ian AmRhein and Toby Bishop all chipped in with .5 sacks.
South (0-2) travels to Edinburgh (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Batesville
MILAN - The Bulldogs got win No. 1 on the season with a 22-16 win at Milan.
Batesville had the only touchdown in the first half to lead 7-0 at the half.
Both teams found the end zone in the third quarter as Batesville led 14-7 heading to the fourth quarter. In the fourth, Milan outscored Batesville 9-8, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs picked up the 22-16 win.
Batesville (1-1) gets to play its first home game of the season, hosting South Dearborn at 7 p.m. Friday.
