South Decatur hosted Hillcrest Academy Friday in the annual Homecoming Game for the Cougars.
South jumped out to a 48-6 lead at the half and cruised to the 55-20 victory. South improves to 2-3 on the season and travels to Cloverdale (1-4) this Friday.
The Cougars have been leaning on the running game is recent games, but South struck first through the air. Quarterback Drake Scaggs hit Alex Myers for the 38-yard touchdown on South's first possession. McKinley Shook added the extra point and the Cougars led 7-0 with 10:09 left in the first quarter.
After a bad snap by Hillcrest set the Cougars up at the 11-yard line, Corbin Johnson took the hand-off to the end zone. South pushed the lead to 13-0 with 8:48 to play in the first quarter.
South made it three TDs in three possessions with a 27-yard touchdown run by Johnson. South completed the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 21-0.
Early in the second quarter, Johnson again found the end zone. This one was from 31 yards out. The Cougars led 28-0 with 11:25 left in the second quarter.
Hillcrest got on the board with a 67-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 28-6. South was not done in the half. The Cougars got a 5-yard TD run by Brady Lane to push the lead to 35-6.
After South's Johnson intercepted a Hillcrest pass, Tyler Bishop scored on the 7-yard run to extend to a 42-6 lead.
The scoring was capped in the first half with 1:17 remaining on a 5-yards TD run by Rhett Martin. South led 48-6 at the half.
At the half during Homecoming activities, Dale Peters was named Homecoming King and Selma Smith was named Homecoming Queen.
In the second half, Lane added a touchdown and Hillcrest found the end zone twice for a final margin of 55-20.
Johnson led the Cougars with 205 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Martin had 56 yards rushing and one touchdown. Lane added 39 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Bishop finished with 43 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Johnson led the Cougars with seven total tackles, including two tackles for loss. Martin and Myers both had six tackles.
North Decatur
LAPEL - North Decatur did allowed points defensively, but that did not slow the Chargers en route to a victory. North knocked off host Lapel 43-18.
The win improves the Chargers to 5-0 for the first time since 1994.
The Bulldogs, who were celebrating their Homecoming, scored first on the back of running back Tyler Dollar, but Bulldogs did not find the end zone again until the third quarter.
The Chargers, however, methodically scored on their second drive and then continued to find the end zone three more times before half. With 4:26 on the first quarter clock, Reid Messer scored on a 1-yard rush. Messer added the 2-point conversion for an 8-6 lead. With 1:22 left in the first quarter, Messer scored from 7-yards out to push the Charger advantage to 14-6.
In the second quarter, Messer scored two more times. His third TD was from 10-yards out and his fourth was from 1-yard out. North led 28-6 at the half.
North's defense did allow 411 yards of offense, but held the Bulldogs to just 18 points.
In the third quarter, Messer opened the scoring on a 3-yard run. Lapel answered with a 31-yard pass from Devin Craig to Logan White. After three quarters, North led 35-12.
Lapel closed the gap to 35-18 on a Dollar 39-yard run.
North sealed the win with a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown to make the final 43-18.
Messer and Evans accounted for 249 of the Chargers 250 yards of rushing offense. Carson Parmer was 8-of-15 with one interception for a total of 84 yards.
The Chargers host Rushville (2-3) this Friday.
Greensburg
AURORA - After building a 14-3 first quarter lead, host South Dearborn (5-0) scored 21 points in the second quarter to pull away to a 62-15 victory over Greenburg (1-4).
South Dearborn had 520 total yards in the game. Greensburg finished with 215 total yards - 119 passing yards and 96 rushing yards.
Greensburg opened the scoring in the game with a 32-yard field goal by Hunter Springmeyer. The Pirates led 3-0.
The Knights responded with the next 28 points before Greensburg quarterback Sam West connected with Blake Collins to cut the deficit to 28-9. South Dearborn added a touchdown before the half to lead 35-9 at the break.
In the second half, the Knights scored 14 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter en route to the 62-15 victory.
West passed for 112 yards and rushed for 75 yards. Defensively, Collins led the Pirates with eight tackles. Brayden Rankin had seven tackles and West had six tackles. Caleb Greiwe, Evan Graves and Daniel Kulpinski all had five tackles.
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE - On the road at Connersville (4-1) for the annual War of 44 game, Rushville (2-3) rallied for 14 points in the fourth quarter, but fell to the Spartans 28-27.
Connersville led 14-7 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 21-7 at the half.
After three quarters, Connersville led 28-13 before the Lions outscored the Spartans 14-0 in the fourth.
For the Lions, Austin Vance passed for 183 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions. Vance added 50 yards rushing and one TD. Harper Miller rushed for 59 yards. Jayden Roosa and Ralph Eakins both added a rushing touchdown.
Braydon Wilson led the receivers with 88 yards. Dylan Thompson had 73 yards receiving with one TD.
Landon Browning led the defense with 13 total tackles. Adrian Apodaca added 11 tackles. Sam Barada, Kemper Seitz and Brian Simmermon all had 10 tackles.
The Spartans were led in rushing by Chance Bentley with 149 yards and two TDs.
East Central 35, Batesville 0
The host Trojans led 7-0 after one quarter and added 14 points in both the second and third quarters en route to a 35-0 victory over Batesville.
EC quarterback Cole Burton passed for 81 yards and rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Ringer carried the ball 13 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
