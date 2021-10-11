South Decatur got off to a good start with 14 points in the first quarter and seven in the second as the Cougars knocked off visiting Oldenburg 27-6 on a night both squads celebrated Senior Night.
South moves to 1-5 and Oldenburg drops to 0-5.
South's Shook passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 27 yards and one touchdown. Rhett Martin rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Scruggs led South with 149 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns. Dale Peters caught three passes for 55 yards. Corbin Johnson had seven yards receiving and McMurray caught a pass for six yards.
Boilanger led the Cougar defense with 11 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss. Winchester had nine tackles. Johnson finished with eight tackles. Martin and Shook both had seven tackles.
For the Twisters, leading the way with 167 yards of rushing was senior Caleb Lehman. Senior CJ Grote had the lone touchdown on a 3-yard QB draw.
Senior Mark Wolfe led the teams in tackles, including two sacks.
After the game, Coach Mitchell said, "We are so close. That was the best game we've played all year, but just couldn't take advantage of some close situations. I think this game proved to the team that we can move the ball and do what we need to do for our first sectional opponent."
Coach Mitchell also thanked all the seniors and everyone who has helped to support the seniors this year.
Franklin County 34, Batesville 7
BATESVILLE - The Wildcats spoiled Senior Night at Batesville with a 34-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
Batesville is now 4-4 on the season. Franklin County improves to 5-3.
Franklin County held Batesville scoreless in the first half.
The Wildcats got on the board first with a 60-yard touchdown run by Bridger Bolos. Quarterback Brady Morehead added the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 11:21 left in the first quarter.
Franklin County increased the lead to 14-0 on a 9-yard run by Morehead at the 2:04 mark of the first quarter.
A 57-yard TD run by Jacob Schatzle pushed the lead to 20-0 with 1:49 to play in the second quarter.
Morehead added a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter.
North Decatur 43, Switzerland County 14
GREENSBURG - The Chargers made it three wins in a row with a 43-14 victory over visiting Switzerland County.
The Chargers are now 3-4 on the season. The Pacers drop to 2-5.
The Chargers jumped on the board quickly - scoring just two minutes into the first quarter on a 29-yard pass from Carson Parmer to Kaden Muckerheide. The Charger finished the first quarter up by one score, but would run away with game in the second quarter - scoring 23 unanswered points.
The Pacers would not find the end zone until late in the third quarter on a deep pass to Tyler Hoskins. The Pacers would find the end zone once more in the fourth quarter against the Charger JV squad.
The Chargers had 342 total yards of offense while giving up a very stingy 116, with 91 of those yards coming on the two deep pass plays in the third and fourth quarters.
Parmer passed for 87 yards and three touchdowns.
Reid Messer rushed for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Phelps added 111 yards rushing. Muckerheide led the receivers with 51 yards and two TD. Evans caught the other touchdown pass for the Chargers.
Gall led the Charger defense with nine tackles, including three tackles for loss. Evans added seven total tackles.
Greensburg 41, Milan 15
MILAN - The Pirates rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the first quarter at Milan to score 23 points in the second quarter en route to a 41-15 victory over the Indians.
Both teams are 2-4 on the season.
After Milan opened the scoring with a 20-yard TD pass, Greensburg got on the board with a 5-yard run by Sam West to knot the game at 7-7.
The Indians regained the lead on a 61-yard pass from Rohrig to Volk. The 2-point conversion made it 15-7.
It was all Greensburg from that point. West scored on a 21-yard run and Kaden Acton scored on a 54-yard pass from West to give the Pirates a 21-15 lead at the half.
Blake Collins scored on a 59-yard pass from West to push the lead to 27-15 after three quarters.
Best added a 5-yard TD run and Acton scored on a 64-yard run to make the final margin 41-15.
West passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Acton had 185 yards rushing. Best added 47 yards on the ground.
Mathews had 64 yards receiving for the Pirates followed by Collins with 63 yards, Acton with 54 yards and Meadows with 37.
Dance led the Greensburg defense with eight total tackles. Moore finished with seven total tackles.
South Dearborn 48, Rushville 3
AURORA - The Knights improved to 6-2 on the season with a 48-3 victory over Rushville (0-8).
Rushville closes the regular season at Greensburg this Friday.
