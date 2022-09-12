RUSHVILLE - Rushville played host to Batesville on Friday as the Lions celebrated Homecoming. The red and black of Rushville took on the blue and white of Batesville, but the most dominant color on the field felt like yellow.
Penalty flags littered the field throughout the game, slowing the momentum for both squads offensively. Rushville alone was whistled for 14 penalties and the Bulldogs matched or bettered than in the game.
In the end, the Bulldogs overcame the flood of yellow to score a late touchdown and escape with a 13-7 victory over the Lions.
The Lions opened the scoring in the game. Rushville put together an 18-play drive covering 61 yards. The final 20 yards was a touchdown pass from Austin Vance to Chase Woolf. Braydon Wilson's point after gave the Lions a 7-0 lead with 4:02 to play in the first quarter.
The score remained 7-0 until the 3:05 mark of the second quarter. Batesville quarterback Will Jaisle capped a 10-play drive with a 28-yard TD run. Brady Wonnell added the point after to tie the game at 7-7.
The was the score at the half. During the break, Homecoming Queen Carlie Kuhn and King Josh Foreman were crowned.
The second half saw much of the same as the first half with more penalty flags being toss than points scored.
Late in the game, Batesville's Cade Kaiser caught a Jaisle pass for the winning TD.
For the Lions, Harper Miller rushed 23 times for 103 yards. Ralph Eakins carried the pigskin 17 times for 92 yards. Vance completed six passes for 68 yards. Woolf had 30 yards receiving on three receptions. Thompson caught one pass for 32 yards.
Rushville's defense was led by Brian Simmermon, Eakins and Sam Barada, all finishing with double digits in total tackles. Jayden Roosa and Carter Barnes both had two tackles for loss. Woolf also picked off two Batesville passes.
North Decatur
There is one team in Indiana that has yet to give up a point defensively this season and that team is North Decatur.
The Chargers' defense pitched another shut out Friday, knocking off Shenandoah 36-0. North is 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in the MEC.
Shenandoah entered the game averaging 200 yards rushing per game. The Chargers limited the Raiders two 119 total yards, 102 on the ground.
Offensively for the Chargers, Reid Messer found the end zone four times. In the first quarter, Messer scored on a 45-yard run. Carson Parmer added the 2-point conversion to give North a 8-0 lead. Messer added a 3-yard TD run and 1-yard TD run in the second quarter as the Chargers led 22-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, Messer scored on a 17-yard run to push the lead to 29-0.
In the fourth quarter, Parmer connected with Josh Evans for the 10-yard touchdown pass. North finished with 323 yards of total offense.
North travels to Class 2A Lapel this week.
South Decatur
The Cougars put points on the board in each quarter on the way to knocking off Crawford County 47-12. The Cougars move to 1-3 on the season.
The 1-2 ground game punch for South in Corbin Johnson and Rhett Martin was too much for the Wolfpack. Johnson finished with 18 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Martin carried the ball seven times for 75 yards and three TDs.
Drake Scaggs added a rushing touchdown for the Cougars. Tyler Bishop was also a key element of the South ground game, averaging nearly nine yards per carry for 62 yards.
Defensively, Martin and Alex Myers led the Cougars with 11 total tackles each. Bishop and Isaac Gasper both had eight total tackles. Scudder picked off a Wolfpack pass.
The Cougars host Hillcrest Academy for Homecoming this Friday.
Greensburg
LAWRENCEBURG - The Tigers' stymied Greensburg's offense, limiting the Pirates to 131 total yards, en route to the 55-0 victory.
Lawrenceburg moves to 3-1 on the season. The Pirates drop to 1-3.
The Tigers got off to a hot start with 28 points in the first quarter. Lawrenceburg added 20 points in the second quarter and capped the scoring with a touchdown in the third quarter.
Greensburg's Sam West passed for 101 yards on six completions. Jordan Colson led the Pirates with 15 yards rushing. Blake Collins caught three passes for 38 yards. Eli Moore had one reception for 32 yards and Bradley Lutz caught two passes for 31 yards.
Defensively, Evan Graves had six total tackles. Servando Garcia, Brayden Rankin, Collins and West all had five total tackles. Jesse Hadler had a quarterback sack. West, Tyler Biddinger and Kayden Scudder all had a tackle for loss.
