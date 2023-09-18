RUSHVILLE – A week-long Homecoming celebration at RCHS culminated in the Lions celebrating a 52-28 victory over Connersville in the annual War on 44 game.
The win moves the Lions to 1-4 on the season (0-1 in EIAC small school division). Connersville drops to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the EIAC big school division.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs in the first possession. A Rushville fumble was recovered by Connersville’s Nathan Garrison to stop the next Lion drive, but the Spartans had to punt on the ensuing possession.
Rushville started the scoring with a Nick Jarman pass to Braydon Wilson for the 20-yard touchdown. A Jarman to Chase Woolf pass completed the 2-point conversion and gave the Lions an 8-0 lead.
The Lions increased the lead to 14-0 a Sam Pavey 5-yard touchdown run with 11:07 left in the second quarter. The lead grew to 22-0 at the 6:58 mark as Harper Miller scored from 2-yards out and added the 2-point conversion.
Rushville’s Woolf picked off a pass on the Spartans’ next possession, but turned the ball over on downs. The Spartans finally scored with :29 remaining in the first half on a 60-yard touchdown run by Draiden Perez. At the half, the Lions led 22-6.
At the half, seniors Lanae Adams and Ethan Knecht were named Homecoming Queen and King for 2023.
The Lions weren’t done offensively, adding 30 points to the board in the second half. Miller added two touchdowns, Pavey scored his second TD and Landon Browning returned an interception for the touchdown.
For the Lions, Jarman passed for 176 yards and one touchdown. Miller rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Ralph Eakins added 99 yards rushing. Browning had 30 yards on the ground. Pavey added 15 yards rushing with a pair of TDs.
Woolf led the receiving corps with 63 yards. Wilson added 38 yards receiving and a touchdown. Eakins caught three passes for 52 yards and Drew McKee caught a 23-yard pass.
The Lions host North Decatur (3-2) Friday.
South Decatur 55, Southside HomeSchool 8
The Cougars made it four wins in a row with a 55-8 victory over visiting Southside HomeSchool. South is now 4-1 on the season.
South jumped out to a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 47-0 at the half. Both teams scored a touchdown in the second half for the final of 55-8.
South’s Corbin Johnson had another big game rushing the ball with eight carries for 200 yards (25 yards per carry average) and three touchdowns. Tyler Bishop had 18 yards rushing and a pair of TDs. Jayden Jackson-Ray added 17 yards rushing and a touchdown. JP Scudder carried the ball five times for 45 yards and Colby Rathburn added 14 yards on four carries.
Quarterback Jaylynn McMurray completed four passes for 77 yards and one touchdown. Scudder completed both his passes for 32 yards. Alex Myers (45 yards), Owen Arreola (42 yards and a touchdown) and Johnson (22 yards) accounted for the Cougars’ receiving yards.
South had five tackles for loss, one each from Jackson-Ray, Tyler Bishop, Eli Elrod, Layden Ponsler and Ian AmRhein. Jackson-Ray led the Cougars with nine total tackles. Tyler Bishop and Isaac Gasper both added eight. Arreola returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Cougars host Cloverdale (2-3) for Homecoming Friday.
Lapel 42, North Decatur 7
GREENSBURG – After North Decatur tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, visiting Lapel scored 35 unanswered points to knock off the Chargers 42-7. North drops to 3-2 while Lapel improves to 2-3.
Lapel’s Jack Miller scored on a 1-yard run to get things going for the Bulldogs.
Kaden Muckerheide knotted the game with a 7-yard touchdown run at the 3:20 mark of the opening quarter.
Rylie Hudson scored the first of his three touchdowns to give Lapel the lead for good at 14-7. Nick Witte and Brice Burress added the other touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Muckerheide led the Chargers with 52 yards on the ground and 29 yards receiving. Mason Morris had 26 yards rushing and 50 yards passing.
The Chargers travel to Rushville Friday.
South Dearborn 74, Greensburg 0
GREENSBURG – The Knights scored 34 points in the first quarter to se the tone for the night en route to a 74-0 victory over Greensburg. The Pirates are 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in the EIAC small school division. South Dearborn is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the EIAC small school division.
The Knights limited the Pirates’ offense, allowing 18 yards rushing by Austin Cruz, 11 yards rushing by Owen Best and 15 yards receiving by Carson Miller off the pass from Ethan Bishop.
Reed Hungerford led the Pirates defensively with nine total tackles. Cruz (interception) and Elliott Weber finished with seven total tackles each. Ian Dickson had six total tackles.
South Dearborn’s Mason Hamlett passed for 122 yards. Carson Cheek rushed for 204 yards.
Greensburg travels to Franklin County (2-3) Friday.
East Central 42, Batesville 0
BATESVILLE – Class 4A No. 1 East Central handed Batesville its first loss of the season, 42-0 Friday. East Central is unbeaten at 5-0. Batesville drops to 4-1.
Batesville quarterback Will Jaisle passed for 91 yards and rushed for 34 yards. Gage Pohlman rushed for 19 yards and Alex Krekeler had 12 yards rushing. Pohlman caught one pass for 27 yards and Cade Kaiser had six receptions for 64 yards.
East Central’s Josh Ringer rushed for 142 yards and three TDs. Cole Burton passed for 213 yards and three TDs. Ryan Brotherton caught all three touchdown passes for 145 yards.
EIAC
East Central 42, Batesville 0
Lawrenceburg 42, Franklin County 7
Rushville 52, Connersville 28
South Dearborn 74, Greensburg 0
MEC
Eastern Hancock 45, Knightstown 13
Lapel 42, North Decatur 7
Park Tudor 47, Shenandoah 7
South Adams 28, Monroe Central 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.