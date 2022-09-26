North Decatur celebrated Homecoming with a big 55-14 victory over Rushville Friday. The win improves the Chargers to 6-0 on the season. The Lions fall to 2-4.
North got on the board just :16 into the game. Carson Parmer connected with Kaden Muckerheide for an 88-yard touchdown. Aiden O'Dell added the extra point to make it 7-0.
After Rushville was forced to punt on the Lions' first possession, the Chargers found the end zone again. James Evans was on the receiving end of a 41-yard touchdown pass from Parmer. O'Dell added the extra point and North led 14-0 with 10:33 left on the first quarter clock.
The Lions got on the board with 2:40 to play in the first quarter. Dylan Thompson caught a 5-yard pass from Austin Vance for the touchdown. Braydon Wilson added the point after to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Early in the second quarter, North's Reid Messer scored from the 4-yard line to push the Chargers' lead to 21-7.
Rushville answered at the 8:07 mark of the second quarter with a 4-yard TD run by Jayden Roosa. Wilson's kick made it 21-14.
The Chargers put some distance between themselves and the Lions with three more Messer touchdowns before the half. Messer scored on a 14-yard run, 26-yard reception from Parmer and 4-yard run to give the Chargers a commanding 41-14 lead at the half.
At the half, North's Jake Kinker and Samantha Luttel were named Homecoming King and Queen.
North added a Messer 31-yard TD run and a 26-yard TD run in the second half to close out the 55-14 victory.
The Chargers ended the contest with 500 yards of offense. Parmer was 13-of-18 for 307 yards. Messer and Evans combined for 191 of the Chargers' 193 rushing yards. Muckerheide had a big night with 135 yards on three catches.
Josh Evans led the Chargers defensively with four solo tackles and 10 assists.
For the Lions, Harper Miller gained 72 yards on the ground. Roosa had 33 yards rushing with one touchdown. Sam Pavey finished with 24 yards rushing. Vance added 23 yards rushing and 127 yards passing. Thompson caught four passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. Drew McKee had three receptions for 46 yards.
The Chargers next face the North Daviess Cougars (4-2) in a rare noon Saturday game at North Daviess. Rushville travels to Class 3A No. 10 Lawrenceburg (5-1).
South Decatur
CLOVERDALE - The Cougars even their season record at 3-3 with a 36-19 victory at Cloverdale. This was the third straight win for South and third straight loss for Cloverdale (1-5).
The Cougars rushed for 415 yards in the win. Corbin Johnson carried the load for South, rushing 34 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
Rhett Martin added 94 yards on nine carries. Tyler Bishop had six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. Brady Lane added nine yards rushing.
Quarterback Drake Scaggs completed his only pass of the game - a 13 yard pass to Martin.
Defensively, South had three sacks on the night. One by Johnson, one by Bishop and one shared by Bishop and Martin. Bishop and Martin led the Cougars with 11 total tackles. Isaac Gasper finished with eight tackles. Johnson had seven tackles and Alex Myers had six. Lane picked off a Cloverdale pass.
South travels to Switzerland County (3-3) Friday.
Greensburg
The Wildcats of Franklin County made two first half touchdowns stand up in knocking off Greensburg 14-6 in the Pirates' Homecoming Game. The Wildcats move to 2-4 on the season. Greensburg drops to 1-5.
Franklin County scored on the opening drive of the game. The 8-play drive was capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Quinn Gillman. The 2-point conversion failed, but Franklin County led 6-0.
The Pirates were forced to punt on their opening drive. The punt was blocked to set up Franklin County at the Greensburg 30-yard line. On the second play from scrimmage, Franklin County fumbled and Greensburg's Sam West recovered for the Pirates.
After a punt by the Pirates, Franklin County methodically moved the ball down the field with the rushing attack before Gilliam connected with Brady Morehead for the 20-yard touchdown. Gilliam added the 2-point conversion to push the Wildcat lead to 14-0 at the half.
At the half, Greensburg's Elijah Collins and Natalie Kalinowski were named Homecoming King and Queen.
The teams returned to the field for the third quarter, but neither offense was able to put any points on the board.
Greensburg cut into the deficit in the fourth on a 12-yard Eli Moore touchdown run. That was all for the Pirates as the Wildcats held on for the 14-6 victory.
West passed for 71 yards and rushed for a team-high 98 yards. Moore had 43 yards on the ground with one touchdown. Blake Collins caught one pass for 43 yards. Owen Meadows caught two passes for 21 yards and Taven Fixmer had one catch for seven yards.
Meadows led the defense with 16 total tackles. West added 13 total tackles including a sack and tackle for loss. Daniel Kulpinski finished with nine total tackles. Xander Friend had eight total tackles and Jesse Hadler had seven.
The Pirates travel to Batesville (2-4) this Friday.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - The Bulldogs were shut out by Class 3A No. 10 Lawrenceburg (5-1) 37-0 on Batesville's Homecoming. Batesville drops to 2-4 heading into this Friday's battle with rival Greensburg.
Lawrenceburg quarterback Logan Ahaus passed for 125 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Teagan Bennett rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hayden Saylor added 54 yard rushing with a touchdown. Keaten McGrath was the leading receiver with 46 yards and one touchdown.
