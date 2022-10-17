The historic regular season for North Decatur was capped in the regular season finale against Wes-Del. The Chargers shut out the Warriors 51-0 to finish the year as MEC champions and 9-0 overall.
North did not allow a point in conference action this season.
North scored on its first possession when Reid Messer scored from 19-yards out. Messer added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 9:58 to play in the first quarter. With 1:21 left in the first quarter, Messer scored on a 25-yard run. Aiden O'Dell added the extra point to make it 15-0.
Messer added a third touchdown early in the second quarter. The senior running back scored on a 6-yard run.
With 9:40 to play in the second quarter, quarterback Carson Parmer connected with Josh Evans for a 19-yard touchdown as the Chargers led 28-0. Parmer found Ty Litmer for a 2-yard touchdown. Litmer's 2-point conversion made it 36-0. Parmer then connected with Messer for a 6-yard touchdown. O'Dell's extra point gave the Chargers a 44-0 lead at the half.
Mason Morris scored on a 14-yard run in the third quarter to make the final margin 51-0.
Overall, the Chargers tallied 351 yards on 37 offensive plays. Messer contributed 115 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving. Parmer ended the evening completing 11-of-15 passes for 134 yards.
Defensively, the Chargers allowed just 58 yards of total offense from the Warriors. Tyler Field led North with five total tackles.
North travels to Tri (8-1) for a match-up of state ranked teams in the first round of the sectional this Friday.
Greensburg at Rushville
RUSHVILLE - In a preview of the first round of the sectional, Greensburg traveled to Rushville for the regular season finale.
A big second quarter and second half lifted the Pirates past the Lions 45-14.
Greensburg ends the regular season 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the EIAC. Rushville drops to 2-7 and 0-3 in the EIAC. The two teams play this Friday at Rushville in the opening round of the IHSAA sectional.
Early in the second quarter, Greensburg scored on a 2-yard run by Eli Moore to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead.
Rushville turned the ball over on downs on the next possession, but a Greensburg fumble recovered by Rushville's Keegan Bowles set the Lions up in Greensburg territory.
The 11-play drive was capped by a 6-yard Harper Miller touchdown run. Braydon Wilson added the point after to give Rushville a 7-6 lead with 4:41 left in the first half.
The Pirates answered with a 3-play drive, finished by a 33-yard touchdown run by Sam West. With 3:24 to play in the second quarter, the Pirates led 12-7.
A Rushville fumble was recovered by Greensburg's Evan Graves and the Pirates' offense returned to the field. Six plays later, West scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. Hunter Springmeyer added the point after to push the lead to 19-7 at the half.
Greensburg added a pair of touchdown runs by West in the third quarter. The first was from 4-yards out and the second was from 14-yards out. After three quarters of action, the Pirates were in control, up 33-7.
Moore added a second touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The 1-yard run made it 39-7. Jordan Colson then scored from 41 yards out to extend the Pirates' lead to 45-7.
Miller added a second touchdown for the Lions to make the final score 45-14.
For the Pirates, West rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Moore added 121 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Collins had 61 yards rushing and Colson added the 41-yard TD run.
Graves led the Pirate defense with 16 total tackles. Jesse Hadler and Brayden Rankin both had 11 total tackles. Owen Meadows finished with 10 total tackles.
Rushville quarterback Nick Jarman completed five passes for 55 yards. Miller finished with 126 yards rushing and two touchdown. Dylan Thompson had 15 yards rushing and 22 yards receiving. Ralph Eakins had one carry for 12 yards. Chase Woolf caught two passes for 23 yards.
Brian Simmermon led the Lions with 15 total tackles. Landon Browning, Jayden Roosa, Kemper Seitz and Carter Barnes all finished with 10 total tackles.
South Decatur
The Cougars improved to 5-4 to end the regular season with a 55-16 victory over Cambridge City Lincoln.
South travels to Milan (4-5) for the opening round of the sectional this Friday.
South offensive line continues to open holes for Corbin Johnson and Johnson is taking full advantage. Johnson rushed for 337 yards in the win to set a new school record for single game rushing yards. Johnson also finished with five touchdowns.
Tyler Bishop rushed 10 times for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Rhett Martin carried the ball nine times for 100 yards and one touchdown as the Cougars put three ball carriers over the 100 yard mark.
Isaac Gasper led the way for the Cougars' defense with 14 total tackles. Martin finished with 12 total tackles to round out his big night on the gridiron.
Toby Bishop tallied eight total tackles, including four tackles for loss. JP Scudder, Alex Myers, Tyler Bishop and Ian AmRhein all had seven total tackles. In all, six Cougars had tackles for loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.