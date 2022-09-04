PARKER CITY - The match-up of No. 8 North Decatur at No. 6 Monroe Central turned out to be one-sided, heavily in favor of the Chargers. North shut out the Golden Bears 43-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
This is the third straight shut out for the Chargers' defense. The Chargers allowed only 55 yards of rushing offense and 92 yards of passing offense. Evan Howell and Brad Krieger led the defense with five tackles each.
North opened the scoring with a 13-yard run by Reid Messer. Aiden O'Dell added the extra point for the 7-0 lead.
With less than a minute to play in the first quarter, Carson Parmer hit Evan Howell for the 23-yard touchdown pass. O'Dell's extra point made it 14-0 heading to the second quarter.
Messer found the end zone again in the second quarter. This run was from the 10-yard line. Messer added the 2-point conversion to make it 22-0. Just before the half, Parmer hit Kaden Muckerheide for the 53-yard touchdown. O'Dell added the point after as the Chargers went to the half leading 29-0.
James Evans had a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and Corbin Thackery added a 16-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. O'Dell's extra points made the final score 43-0.
The Charger offense was explosive once again. Parmer was 16-of-20 for 242 yards in the air. This performance mirrored the Charger ground game of 211 yards delivered by a multitude of Chargers including Messer (100 yards), Evans (81 yards), Muckerheide, Mason Morris, and Thackery.
Kicker Aiden O'Dell was perfect on the evening for extra points and delivered one touchback on a kickoff.
The Chargers host conference foe Shenandoah Friday.
Greensburg
In the Pirates' home opener, Connersville used a late score in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then added a touchdown in the extra session to knock off Greensburg 42-35.
The Pirates led 28-27 after three quarters and extended the lead to 35-27 on a Sam West 1-yard TD run and Hunter Springmeyer extra point.
With less than one minute to play, Connersville's quarterback Gavin Pearson passed for a 6-yard touchdown and then for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 and send the teams to overtime.
Pearson connected for another touchdown pass to open overtime.
The Pirates were unable to reach the end zone in overtime and the Spartans escaped with the victory.
Greensburg opened the scoring in the game with a 6-yard pass from West to Caleb Greiwe. Connersville added a 28-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7-7 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, West scored on a 50-yard run. After the Spartans tied the game, West found Bradley Lutz down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
The Spartans scored late to tie the game at 21-21 at the half.
Connersville took a 27-21 lead in the third. The Pirates regained the lead on Eli Moore's 15-yard run and headed to the fourth quarter with the 28-27 lead.
For the Pirates, West passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns to go with 152 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Moore added 42 yards rushing and a TD. Lutz led the receivers with 116 yards and a touchdown. Greiwe added 78 yards receiving and a TD.
Defensively, the Pirates were led by Daniel Kulpinski with 11 total tackles and Evan Graves with 10 total tackles. Owen Meadows chipped in with nine total tackles. West and Jesse Hadler both had a tackle for loss.
South Decatur
EDINBURGH - The Cougars traveled to Edinburgh for Week 3 of the football season. The Lancers scored 15 points in the opening quarter and made it stand up in an 18-7 victory over South Decatur.
The Cougars' lone score came on an interception return for a touchdown by JP Scudder. McKinley Shook added the extra point for the Cougars.
South's offensive attack was led by Corbin Johnson's 108 yards rushing on 19 carries. Tyler Bishop added 59 yards rushing and Rhett Martin had 34 yards rushing.
After the first quarter, the only points in the game came on a 45-yard field goal by Edinburgh's Enrique Callejas.
Defensively, Johnson, Bishop and Isaac Gasper all had nine tackles to lead the Cougars. Bishop had two tackles for loss. Brady Lane finished with eight tackles. Alex Myers also picked off an Edinburgh pass.
The Cougars (0-3) return home in Week 4 to face Crawford County (0-3).
Other games
Batesville welcomed South Dearborn to town and the new turf on the gridiron. The Knights were right at home on the turf and ran off to a 42-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
South Dearborn quarterback Adam Kunkel passed for 285 yards in the win.
Franklin County picked up its first win of the season with a 36-27 win at Rushville (2-1). The Lions tried to rally in the second half, scoring 20 points, but the Wildcats were able to hold off Rushville for the win.
Franklin County was led by Peyton McCreary with 166 yards rushing and Quinn Gillman with 153 yards receiving and 113 yards passing.
