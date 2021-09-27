RUSHVILLE – After several tight games this season, the North Decatur Chargers were able to get over the hump and pick up win No. 1 on the season with a 28-7 victory at Rushville.
North is now 1-4 on the season and hosts North Daviess (4-2) this Friday. Rushville drops to 0-6 on the season and hosts Lawrenceburg (5-1) Friday.
North wasted no time in putting points on the board in the first quarter. The Chargers took the opening possession to pay dirt as Carson Parmer connected with James Evans for the 49-yard touchdown. Reid Messer added the 2-point conversion for the 8-0 lead at the 10:11 mark of the first quarter.
On the Chargers’ next possession, a 35-yard pass play from Parmer to Kaden Muckerheide set North up at the 10-yard line. Four plays later, Parmer found Messer for the 6-yard touchdown pass. The point after made it 15-0 with just under five minutes to play in the first quarte.
The teams traded possession of the ball five times before North took over at the 50-yard line with 4:11 on the second quarter clock. On third down, Parmer hit Muckerheide for a 50-yard TD.
The Chargers took a 21-0 lead to the half.
The Lions got on the board to start the second half. Adam Sizemore rushed the ball three straight times – the final one going for 55 yards and the touchdown. The Lions cut the deficit to 21-7 with 10:38 to play in the third quarter.
North answered with a 10-play drive culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by Parmer. The point after made it 28-7 with 6:25 to play in the third quarter.
Both defenses tightened the rest of the way to make that the final score.
For the Lions, Sizemore finished with 158 yards rushing with one touchdown. Harper Miller added 56 yards rushing and 23 yards passing. Chase Woolf caught two passes for 11 yards. Dylan Thompson had two receptions for eight yards.
Franklin County 22, Greensburg 18
BROOKVILLE – Trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter at home, the Wildcats of Franklin County scored the final 14 points of the game to rally past Greensburg 22-18.
Greensburg is 1-4 on the season. Franklin County moves to 2-2 on the season.
Sam West got things going for the Pirates. His 1-yard run put the Pirates on top 6-0 in the first quarter.
Franklin County countered with a 12-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion to grab an 8-6 lead.
West then found Ethan Meadows on the 30-yard touchdown pass to give Greensburg the 12-8 lead after one quarter.
Neither defense allowed a point in the second or third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Greensburg’s Oakley Best scored on a 35-yard run to extend the Pirates’ lead to 18-8.
Franklin County fought back with a 5-yard TD run and 25-yard TD pass with a 2-point conversion to steal the 22-18 victory.
West passed for 99 yards and rushed for 42 yards. Best had 40 yards rushing and Kaden Acton finished with 36 yards rushing. Luke Scheuman had 33 yards rushing.
Ethan Meadows tallied 41 yards receiving. Acton added 22 yard receiving. Owen Meadows and Corbin Mathews both caught one pass for 17 yards.
Best and Scheuman both had 11 total tackles to lead the Pirate defense. Matthew Stewart (one interception) had eight total tackles. Ethan Meadows and Eli Moore both had seven total tackles and an interception.
Greensburg is now 1-3 overall and hosts Batesville (3-3) for the annual Homecoming game on Friday.
Union City 42, South Decatur 13
UNION CITY – The host Indians improved to 4-2 on the season with a 42-13 victory over South Decatur (0-4).
South’s Kelby Shook passed for 137 yards and added 133 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns. Rhett Martin added 16 yards rushing and Corbin Johnson had four yards rushing.
Jacob Scruggs led the Cougar receivers with 78 yards. Dale Peters caught four passes for 51 yards. Johnson and Martin also had one reception each.
Austin Boilanger led the South defense with 11 total tackles, including one tackle for loss. Tyler Bishop had eight total tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack. Martin tallied seven total tackles and Ryken Winchester had five solo tackles. Peters and Scruggs both picked off a Union City pass. Martin and Shook both recovered a fumble.
Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 13
LAWRENCEBURG – The Tigers knocked off conference foe Batesville 34-13. Batesville drops to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the EIAC. Lawrenceburg is 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the EIAC.
For the Bulldogs, Travis Lecher passed for 195 yards and two touchdowns to go with 30 yards rushing. Bryson Bonelli had six receptions for 171 yards. Vonley Hund added 12 yards receiving.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by by Trenton Roell with 10 total tackles. Luke Wilson finished with nine total tackles. Cade Kaiser added seven total tackles with one tackle for loss. Trenton Kincade and Quinton Elston both added four tackles. Wilson and Roell both had one interception. Nate Deputy forced a fumble and Brady Hornberger recovered a fumble.
Batesville travels to Greensburg this week and Lawrenceburg travels to Rushville.
