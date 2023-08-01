Now that we have reached August, I can let my mind drift to the upcoming college football season. It still feels like summer, but my mind is ready to see what the 2023 college football season will bring.
Changes for 2023
Like we have seen in other sports organizations and leagues, pace of play has become a focal point for NCAA football games. The “higher-ups” want to keep the game moving, which could reduce the number of plays for each team.
One of the new rules involves a teams’ ability to start and stop the game clock. Previously, when a team made a first down, the clock stopped to move the chains. This will now only happen in the final two minutes of the first half and the end of the game.
That could really mess with a team’s 4-minute offense, especially if the team has already used all its timeouts.
Teams will no longer be allowed to take more than one charged team timeout during a single dead ball situation.
Penalties at the end of quarters one and three will not extend the quarter with an untimed down. Only before halftime and the end of the game will there be an untimed down due to a defensive penalty.
Another unusual rule is the field will not be available to members of each team for halftime warm-up until there is three minutes or less on the clock prior to the second half kickoff. Many times, kickers would come out of the halftime early and start getting loose, but that will not be the case in 2023 unless the kickers are kicking into a sideline net.
Looking forward to these games
Starting with a game in late August, I am excited to watch Notre Dame (Go Irish!) take on Navy Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium. The Irish narrowly knocked off Navy 35-32 last season.
It will be interesting to see how Wake Forest transfer and graduate student Sam Hartman fits in with his Irish teammates. As a quarterback for the Demon Deacons, Hartman threw for the second-most yards in ACC history with 12,967 and an ACC record 110 touchdowns.
Just five days later, Utah will look to take down an SEC foe in Florida on the Utes home field.
On Sept. 3, LSU and Florida State meet in Orlando in the official Week1 of the college football season. Both teams won 10 games last year and have their eyes on a big season in 2023.
I think many college football fans will be watching TCU’s home game on Sept. 2. The Horned Frogs take on Colorado and the much anticipated debut of new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Here is a list of more games that will be highlighted on my calendar:
Sept. 9 – Texas at Alabama
Sept. 9 – Nebraska at Colorado
Sept. 9 – Purdue at Virginia Tech
Sept. 16 – Tennessee at Florida
Sept. 16 – Louisville vs. IU
Sept. 23 – Ohio State at Notre Dame
Sept. 23 – Florida State at Clemson
Sept. 30 – Auburn at Georgia
Oct. 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 7 – Alabama at Texas A&M
Oct. 14 – USC at Notre Dame
Oct. 14 – Ohio State at Purdue
Oct. 21 – Tennessee at Alabama
Oct. 21 – Penn State at Ohio State
Oct. 28 – Georgia at Florida
Nov. 4 – Notre Dame at Clemson
Nov. 4 – LSU at Alabama
Nov. 18 – UCLA at USC
Nov. 18 – Georgia at Tennessee
Nov. 25 – Ohio State at Michigan
Nov. 25 – Alabama at Auburn
Nov. 25 – IU at Purdue
