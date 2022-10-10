The IHSAA announced the tournament draw for the 50th annual IHSAA Football State Tournament in which 313 teams look to add a sectional title to the trophy case.
The first round of the sectional is scheduled for Oct. 21.
In Class A, North Decatur and South Decatur will compete.
The No. 4 ranked Chargers will travel to No. 7 Tri in the opening round. This is a much anticipated match-up of two ranked teams and a rematch from last year's sectional championship, won by the Titans.
South Decatur will travel to Milan for the sectional opener.
Knightstown and Edinburgh square off and the winner will face Cambridge City Lincoln in the semifinal.
In Class 3A, Sectional 31 is where the local teams will be battling.
In the opening round, Lawrenceburg travels to South Dearborn. On paper, the Tigers and Knights look to be the favorites to claim the sectional title.
Greensburg travels to Rushville for the final regular season game this Friday and then will return to Rushville the following week for opening round sectional action.
Indian Creek travels to Franklin County.
Batesville travels to Centerville in the opening round.
In Class 4A, East Central will host Edgewood in the opening round.
