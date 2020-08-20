The high school football season has arrived with Week 1 games set for Friday around the state.
Locally, the big game will kick-off at 7 p.m. at South Decatur as the Cougars host preseason Class A No. 10 North Decatur in the annual Civil War game.
South Decatur graduated a large part of the offensive line, but returns multiple senior skill players including quarterback Wyatt Gatewood and running backs Johanningman and McNealy. The addition of other athletes, such as Tyler Sporleder, positions the Cougars to be athletic.. The Chargers return multiple starters from last year’s sectional championship team, but sophomore quarterback Carson Parmer will be tested.
The Chargers ground game is led by sophomore Reid Messer, senior Logan Koehne and senior Jalen Lopez. Seniors Landon Nobbe, Noah Howell and Alex Byrd will be factors in the North passing attack.
As is the case around the state, tickets will be limited to adhere to state health guidelines.
Quick glance at action in the area
Greensburg at Shelbyville
Coming off a 7-5 season a year ago, the Pirates open the season at Shelbyville. The Golden Bears were 0-10 last season. The Pirates started the 10-game losing streak for the Bears with a 52-7 victory last year.
Batesville at Indian Creek
The Bulldogs are coming off a 4-7 campaign in 2019 and travel to face the Braves, 7-3 last season. These teams have not met on the gridiron since Batesville knocked off the Braves 49-22 in the 2015 sectional.
Milan at Rushville
The Indians went 9-3 last year and were sectional runner-up to North Decatur. The Lions are coming off a 1-9 season. The Lions look to avenge a 40-20 loss to the Indians a year ago.
Oldenburg at Rock Creek Academy
The Twisters were 4-5 last year and defeated Rock Creek Academy (2-7) 42-6 in the season opener a year ago.
Franklin County
Due to New Castle having to quarantine athletes, the opening game between the Wildcats and Trojans has been cancelled. New Castle has also cancelled the Week 2 game with Rushville.
