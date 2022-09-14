Football under the lights returns Friday for the midpoint of the regular season - Week 5.
South Decatur is coming off a 47-12 victory over Crawford County at home last week. The Cougars will again be in front of the home crowd Friday, hosing the Hillcrest Academy Rams out of Cincinnati.
South's ground game was the key factor in Friday's win over the Wolfpack. The Cougars rushed for 352 yards. Corbin Johnson had 176 yards followed by Rhett Martin 75, Tyler Bishop 62, Drake Scaggs 24 and Brady Lane 4.
For the season, Martin and Bishop are both averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Johnson is averaging 6.2 yards per carry and 118 yards rushing per game.
The Rams are 0-3 on the season with losses to Finneytown (26-6), Clark Montessori (52-8) and Cincinnati Country Day (38-0).
North Decatur
The Chargers put their undefeated record on the line at Lapel in Week 5.
Lapel is 2-2 on the season. The Bulldogs lost 34-7 to Hamilton Heights in the season opener. Lapel posted two straight victories in Week 2 and 3. The Bulldogs won at Frankton 21-7 and at Shenandoah 33-21.
Last week, the Bulldogs were defeated by Class A No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran 52-14.
North is the lone team in Indiana that has not allowed any points. With four straight shut outs, the Chargers have outscored their opponents 176-0.
North is averaging 165 yards rushing per game and 141 yards passing per game.
Quarterback Carson Parmer has passed for 558 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Reid Messer has rushed for 272 yards (8 yards per carry) and has 173 yards receiving. James Evans has rushed for 246 yards (9.5 yards per carry). Kaden Muckerheide has 174 yards receiving.
Lapel's Tyler Dollar has rushed for 704 yards (176 per game) and eight touchdowns.
Greensburg
After a long trip to Lawrenceburg last week, the Pirates hit the road for another long trip - this one to South Dearborn to face the 4-0 Knights.
South Dearborn has win over Jennings County 28-0), Madison (15-12), Batesville (42-7) and Connersville (33-14.
Knights' quarterback Adam Kunkel has passed for 726 yards. On the ground, the Knights are led by CJ Evans with 290 yards and five TD and Kaden Gump with 120 yards. The receiving corps is led by Austin Ballart with 274 yards.
Greensburg's Sam West has passed for 532 yards and rushed for 354 yards, both team highs. Eli Moore has 129 yards rushing. Bradley Lutz leads the receivers with 201 yards.
Batesville
The Bulldogs are coming off a 13-7 win at Rushville. The win puts Batesville at 2-2 on the season.
Batesville heads to state-ranked East Central (3-1) Friday. Batesville is led by Gage Pohlman, Cade Kaiser and Will Jaisle offensively.
The Trojans defeated Franklin County 54-0 last week.
East Central quarterback Cole Burton has passed for 884 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games. Josh Ringer leads the Trojans with 508 yards rushing with five TDs. Eli Aston is the top receiver with 22 receptions for 370 yards.
Rushville
After four straight home games to open the season, the Lions (2-2) travel to Connersville (3-1) for the War on 44 game.
Rushville quarterback Austin Vance has passed for 668 yards with nine touchdowns. Harper Miller leads the ground attack with 453 yards. Jayden Roosa has 125 yards rushing with four TDs. Through the air, Chase Woolf leads the Lions with 227 yards receiving with two TDs. Dylan Thompson has 182 yards receiving with three touchdowns.
The Spartans average 123 yards passing per game and 156 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Gavin Pearson has passed for 492 yards and seven TDs. Chance Bentley leads the Spartans in rushing with 299 yards. Braxton Myers has 238 yards receiving.
