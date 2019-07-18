Football scrimmages are already here

GREENSBURG -- Believe it or not, football season is upon us.
Decatur County teams have begun conditioning and scrimmaging other teams from around the state in preparation for the 2019 season.
The official beginning of the IHSAA Football season will begin on Aug. 5 with practice.
Teams throughout the state will begin their season on Aug. 23.
The annual Civil War game will take place at North Decatur High School and the Greensburg Pirates will host the Shelbyville Golden Bears on the season opening night.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
