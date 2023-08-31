The football regular season has reached Week 3. Two area teams are playing on their home field and the other three hit the road this week. Here is a quick look at Friday's match-ups.
South Decatur looks to make it two straight wins as the Cougars (1-1) host Edinburgh (0-2). The Lancers lost to Cloverdale 20-6 last week. The Cougars routed Irvington Prep 69-0.
The Cougars have rushed for 346 yards through two games. Corbin Johnson leads South with 176 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Jayden Jackson-Ray has rushed for 128 yards on just five carries and scored three touchdowns.
Edinburgh has struggled offensively, passing for just 18 yards, rushing for 157 and scoring 13 total points through the first two weeks. Gabe Bennett leads the Lancers with 97 yards rushing. Connor Ramey has added 53 yards rushing to the Lancer cause.
Greensburg hit the road for the first time in 2023 as the Pirates (0-2) travel to Connersville (1-1).
The Spartans fell to Franklin County 35-26 last week and the Pirates lost to Class 4A No. 10 Greenfield-Central.
Greensburg's Bryson Abplanalp has passed for 143 yards in two games. Kaden Acton leads the Pirates on the ground with 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Spartans relied on the running game in the win over Richmond. Micah Buchanan led the Spartans with 209 yards rushing and two TDs. Quarterback Kaleb Caldwell rushed for 81 yards and one touchdown.
The Chargers host Monroe Central in MEC action at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Both teams enter the contest 1-1. North dropped from No. 4 in the Class A AP poll to No. 10 this week after the loss at Eastern Hancock.
The keys to this game week for the Chargers will be addressing the Bears’ multiple offensive fronts that take advantage of their personnel. The Bears have strong sophomore and junior classes with multiple threats to run the ball. The ground game relies heavily on juniors Jerimiah Ullom and Dion Sloss, but first year quarterback Lane Wilson will definitely be in that mix.
North quarterback Mason Morris has passed for 256 yards and two TDs. Kaleb Phelps has rushed for 139 yards and Kaden Muckerheide has rushed for 104 yards.
Batesville (2-0) travel to South Dearborn (1-1). Both teams are coming off shut out wins last week. The Bulldogs defeated Milan 21-0 while the Knights knocked off Madison 41-0.
Batesville quarterback Will Jaisle has passed for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Gage Pohlman leads the Bulldogs' ground attack with 408 yards rush with two touchdowns.
South Dearborn quarterback Adam Paul Kunkel has passed for 488 yards and eight touchdowns. Three Knights have broke 100 yards receiving for the year - Ryan Richard (159), Olli Babcock (144) and Hudson Schackelford (100).
Rushville (0-2) is on the road for a third straight week. The Lions travel to Franklin County (1-1). Rushville lost to Shelbyville 26-14 last week. The Wildcats held on to defeat Connersville 35-26.
The Wildcats have rushed for 442 yards through two games. Wyatt Bowling leads Franklin County with 203 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Jared Moore is right behind him with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Rushville counters with an air attack. Quarterback Nick Jarman has passed for 461 yards and two touchdowns in two games. Braydon Wilson has 162 yards receiving and Ralph Eakins has 142 receiving yards. Eakins also leads the Lions with 98 yards rushing.
