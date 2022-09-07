With three games under their belts, football players and coaches are preparing for Week 4 on the gridiron.
North Decatur is the lone undefeated team in the area. The Chargers are 3-0 and play host to conference foe Shenandoah Friday.
The Raiders won the season opener over Elwood 56-0, but dropped games with Heritage Christian (52-33) and Lapel (33-21.
Shenandoah averages just over 96 yards per game passing behind the arm of quarterback Carson Brookbank. The Raiders' offense is led by the ground game. Shenandoah averages 354 yards rushing per game. Senior Mayson Lewis has rushed for 402 yards (134 yards per game) and senior Dylan Ayres has rushed for 333 yards (111 ypg).
North quarterback Carson Parmer has passed for 558 yards (186 ypg) with six touchdowns. Reid Messer leads a strong rushing attack with 272 yards rushing with six touchdowns followed by James Evans with 246 yards rushing with four TDs and Corbin Thackery with 122 yards and two TDs. Kaden Muckerheide has 174 yards receiving with four touchdowns.
South Decatur
South Decatur (0-3) returns home to face Crawford County (0-3).
The Cougars' offense is led by Corbin Johnson with 296 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Rhett Martin has rushed for 155 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Bishop is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
The Wolfpack of Crawford County have yet to score in 2022. The Wolfpack fell to Switzerland County 42-0, Eastern (Pekin) 54-0 and Perry Central 62-0.
Greensburg
The Pirates (1-2) are on the road for the third time in four weeks. Greensburg travels to Lawrenceburg Friday to face the 2-1 Tigers.
After a season-opening loss at East Central, the Tigers have defeated Taylor (Ohio) 27-8 and Milan 49-12.
Lawrenceburg senior Niko Ferreira leads the ground game with 161 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Senior Alex Witte averages 7.7 yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns.
Greensburg's offense starts with quarterback Sam West. West has passed for 430 yards and three touchdowns. He also leads the Pirates with 358 yards rushing (119 ypg) with five touchdowns.
Senior Eli Moore has rushed for 134 yards with a touchdown. Bradley Lutz leads the receivers with 170 yards and one TD. Caleb Greiwe had 91 yards receiving with one TD.
Batesville at Rushville
The Lions (2-1) host Batesville (1-2) for Homecoming Friday.
Rushville quarterback Austin Vance has tossed for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. Harper Miller lead the rushing attack with 350 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Roosa has 125 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
The Lions have four receivers with more than 100 yards on the year including Chase Woolf 196 yards, Dylan Thompson 150 yards, Braydon Wilson 146 yards and Drew McKee 101 yards.
Through two games, Batesville quarterback Will Jaisle has passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Gage Pohlman has rushed for 87 yards and one TD. Cade Kaiser leads the receivers with 180 yards. Bryson Bonelli has 138 yards receiving with three TDs.
