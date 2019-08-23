GREENSBURG — The 2019 football season opens tonight with two games played within Decatur County.
The annual Civil War game between the North Decatur Chargers and South Decatur Cougars will kickoff at 7 p.m. with the Chargers looking for their third straight claim to the bucket.
South Decatur enters under new head coach Rick Zimmerman, that most recently coached at Jennings County.
North Decatur comes in with third year starting quarterback Alex Stirn guiding the team following an offseason full of accolades from the gridiron and diamond alike.
At the same time, the Greensburg Pirates will open their 2019 campaign against Shelbyville.
The Pirates will be looking for their second straight win over the Golden Bears, following last years dominant 49-7 victory.
