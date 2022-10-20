Football teams have a clean slate starting Friday with the opening round of the state tournament as sectional action begins.
Sectional 31 is loaded with talented teams. Class 3A No. 9 Lawrenceburg finished the season 8-1. South Dearborn and Centerville went 7-2. Indian Creek went 6-3. Lawrenceburg and South Dearborn square off in the opening round. Indian Creek takes on Franklin County (3-6).
Greensburg at Rushville
After capping the regular season at Rushville last week, the Pirates return to Rushville for the opening round of the sectional.
The Pirates (3-6) defeated the Lions (2-7) 45-14 last week. The Lions played without senior quarterback Austin Vance, who has passed for 1,156 yards in eight games.
As a team, Rushville has passed for 1,220 yards (135.6 per game) and rushed for 1,543 (171.4 per game).
The Lion rushing attack centers around junior Harper Miller. Miller has rushed for 906 yards (100.7 per game) with five touchdowns. Jayden Roosa has rushed for seven touchdowns and Vance has four rushing touchdowns.
Dylan Thompson is the top receiver, totaling 430 yards and five touchdowns. Chase Woolf caught 27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
Greensburg has passed for 952 yards and rushed for 1,695 yards. Quarterback Sam West has passed for 945 yards and rushed for 878 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Eli Moore has five rushing touchdowns and has rushed for 458 yards. Blake Collins leads the receivers with 340 yards and three touchdowns. Bradley Lutz added 238 yards receiving with one touchdown. Evan Graves and Caleb Greiwe also have receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, both teams have struggled at times throughout the season. The Lions give up an average of 41 points per game. The Pirates allow 31.7 points per game.
Batesville at Centerville
Batesville finished the regular season at 4-5 with a season finale loss to Connersville 27-14.
Centerville is 7-2 on the season and have won three straight. In the Bulldogs final three games, Centerville outscored it opponents 160-8. This will be Centerville’s first game against a Class 3A school, with only Class A and 2A on the schedule during the regular season.
Through eight games, Batesville quarterback Will Jaisle has eight touchdown passes and 745 yards passing. Jaisle also has rushed for 521 yards with six touchdowns.
Gage Pohlman is the other Batesville threat in the ground game, rushing for 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cade Kaiser has 390 yards receiving with four touchdowns. Bryson Bonelli had 272 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.
Centerville’s Jake Tinkle passed for 1,675 yards and 21 touchdowns. Centerville has six receivers with more than 100 yards receiving. Nathan Dickerson finished with 488 yards receiving in the regular season. Evan Pritchard added 396 yards receiving followed by Gavin Robinson 194, Kollyn Peed 177, Brayden Ross 168 and Owen Boyd 112.
On the ground for Centerville, sophomore Aiden Hoelscher rushed for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior Collin Clark added 181 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
