After nine weeks of regular season action on the gridiron, high school football teams are now preparing for the 2022 state tournament beginning with the opening round of the sectional Friday.
Sectional 46 has three teams with winning records and two teams ranked in the Top 10. South Decatur finished the regular season 5-4. No. 3 North Decatur went undefeated at 9-0 and No. 7 Tri finished 8-1.
In this 7-team field, Cambridge City Lincoln (0-9) drew the bye and will face the winner of Knightstown (1-7) and Edinburgh (4-4).
The bottom half of the bracket is where the action is in the opening round.
South Decatur
South travels to Milan (4-5).
The Cougars finished the regular season with two straight wins, including a 55-16 win in the season finale over Cambridge City Lincoln. The Indians finished the regular season with a 42-0 win over Switzerland County.
Switzerland County is the only common opponent between the two schools. South lost at Switzerland County 33-7 in Week 7. That was South’s only loss in the last six games of the season.
South averages 318 yards rushing per contest. The Indians counter with 230 yards rushing and 70 yards passing.
The Cougars’ ground attack is led by Corbin Johnson. Johnson broke the single game rushing record last week with 337 yards and has rushed for 1,626 yards (top in Class A) and 20 touchdowns on the season.
Rhett Martin has 606 yards rushing with seven touchdowns and Tyler Bishop has rushed for 414 yards and seven touchdowns.
Martin leads the defense with 86 total tackles. Tyler Bishop, Alex Myers and Johnson all have more than 50 total tackles on the season. Toby Bishop led all of Class A with 11.5 sacks on the season. That number also puts him sixth in the state for all classes.
Milan quarterback Brayden Rohrig has passed for 616 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior running back Riley Johnson surpassed the 1,000 yard mark this season with a total of 1,187 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns. Jonny Volk, Mason Green and Ethan Pierce all have more than 160 yards receiving on the season.
North Decatur
Tri hosts North in a much-anticipated rematch from last year’s sectional final. The Titans scored late in the game to win the sectional title 20-14. Tri went on to win the regional last year before falling to Indianapolis Lutheran in the semistate.
Both ranked teams return much of last year’s key components on both sides of the ball.
Tri has a powerful rushing game. The Titans have rushed for 3,686 yards this season, an average of nearly 410 yards per game. Tri has passed for 342 yards.
On the other side, North’s defense is third best in the state, allowing an average of 5.11 points per game. The Titans are also solid defensively, giving up just 7.7 points per game.
Senior Parker Burk leads the ground attack by the Titans with 1,468 yards (163 per game) and 22 touchdowns. Fellow senior Gary Paul rushed for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Tyler Brooks rushed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Mason Wilson rushed for 492 yards and 11 touchdowns.
North has passed for 1,447 yards and rushed for 1,969. Senior quarterback Carson Parmer has passed for 1,429 yards with 19 touchdowns. Parmer’s main targets have been Kaden Muckerheide (507 yards and eight TDs), Reid Messer (409 yards and four TDs) and James Evans (268 yards and one TD).
Messer rushed for 1,112 yards (123.6 per game) this season with 26 touchdowns. Evans added 443 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
