High school football's second season kicks off Friday with the opening round of the IHSAA sectional. All the area teams will be in action with two games pitting local teams against each other.
In Class A Sectional 47, South Decatur (2-5) hosts county rival North Decatur (4-4).
Both teams enter the contest riding a winning streak. The Chargers have won four straight, including last week's victory over Class A No. 10 and defending state champion Covenant Christian. The Cougars have won two straight, outscoring their opponents 81-6 in the two games.
This is the first meeting of the programs this year as the annual Bucket Game was canceled earlier this season. North defeated South last year 21-7.
Oldenburg Academy (0-5) travels to Milan (3-6). The winner of this game will take on the winner of North and South in the sectional semifinal.
In Class 3A Sectional 31, Batesville (5-4) plays host to Rushville (0-9).
The Bulldogs are coming off a 40-13 victory at Connersville. Injuries have plague the Lions throughout the season.
In the regular season contest between the two EIAC rivals, Batesville won at home 44-0.
Greensburg (3-4) travels to Charlestown (7-2) for the opening round in a battle of Pirates.
The Greensburg Pirates have won two straight with a 41-15 victory over Milan and 62-7 victory over Rushville.
The Charlestown Pirates opened the season with two straight losses, but have rebounded to win seven straight. The southern Pirates have allowed only 23 total points in the last four games.
The Batesville and Rushville winner will take on the winner of Scottsburg and No. 6 Brownstown. The winner of the Pirates battle will take on the winner between Franklin County and No. 5 Lawrenceburg.
In Class 4A Sectional 23, East Central 7-2) hosts Greenwood (2-7).
