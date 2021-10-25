BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs opened sectional action hosting EIAC foe Rushville on Friday. Batesville built a 34-7 lead through three quarters en route to the 48-26 victory.
Batesville (6-4) will host No. 6 Brownstown Central (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinal. Rushville closes out the season 0-10.
The Bulldogs scored on their first possession of the game. A 27-yard pass from Travis Lecher to Jacob Meer gave Batesville a 6-0 lead with 10:06 to play in the first quarter.
After a Rushville fumble, the Lion defense held Batesville to a field goal attempt. The attempt was no good and the score remained 6-0.
At the 2:08 mark of the first quarter, Lecher connected with Bryson Bonelli for a 15-yard touchdown to push the Bulldog lead to 13-0.
Rushville responded with a 77-yard TD run by Adam Sizemore. The point after cut the deficit to 13-7 after one quarter of play.
The Bulldogs added to the lead at the 6:07 mark of the second quarter. Gage Pohlman took the hand off 10 yards for the score to make it 20-7.
With just :33 left in the first half, Lecher hit Bonelli for a 25-yard touchdown to put Batesville up 27-7 at the half.
The lone score in the third quarter came on a 5-yard run by Batesville’s Pohlman to extend the lead to 34-7.
Knowing an undefeated Brownstown Central would be coming to town in the sectional semifinal, Batesville let the junior varsity and freshman players play the fourth quarter.
Rushville cut the deficit to 34-13 as Sizemore scored on a 54-yard run early in the fourth.
Batesville responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by freshman Will Jaisle to make it 41-13 with 3:09 to play in the game.
Sizemore added a 19-yard TD run at the 2:12 mark to cut the deficit to 41-20.
Batesville freshman Cade Kaiser returned a short kick off to deep in Rushville territory. Jaisle then scored on a 17-yard run to push the lead to 48-20 with 1:43 to play.
Sizemore added a touchdown with :37 seconds to go to make the final margin 48-26.
Greensburg 24, Charlestown 21
CHARLESTOWN – Greensburg ended Charlestown’s seven game win streak with a 24-21 victory in the opening round of the football sectional.
Greensburg improves to 4-4 with its third straight win. Greensburg will host No. 5 Lawrenceburg (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinal. Charlestown’s season ends at 7-3.
The visiting Pirates opened up a 21-0 lead. Sam West scored on a 65-yard run. Grayson Newhart added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
West found pay dirt again with a 17-yard run as Greensburg pushed the lead to 14-0 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Oakley Best scored from 4-yards out to extend the lead to 21-0.
The host Pirates got on on the board with a 68-yard touchdown pass.
Greensburg closed the half with a 30-yard field goal by Newhart to give Greensburg a 24-7 lead at the break.
Both defenses held bay in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Charlestown scored on a 9-yard pass and 21-yard pass, but it was not enough as Greensburg advanced with a 24-21 victory.
West passed for 73 yards and rushed for 155 yards and two TDs. Best finished with 42 yards rushing. Kaden Acton added 28 yards rushing. Ethan Meadows led the Pirates with 65 receiving yards.
Defensively, Best tallied nine solo tackles. Matthew Stewart added five solo tackles. Luke Scheumann finished with four solo tackles. Brayden Jacobs had a quarterback sack. Greensburg had four interceptions. Brayden Forkert had two interceptions and Ethan Meadows and Owen Meadows each had one.
North Decatur 58, South Decatur 19
On the road at county-rival South Decatur, the Chargers advanced to the sectional semifinal with a 58-19 victory over the Cougars.
North (5-4) will host Milan (4-6) in the sectional semifinal. The Cougars finish the season at 2-6.
An eventful first quarter started with the Cougars jumping on the scoreboard quickly with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Kelby Shook to Jacob Scruggs. McKinley Shook added the point after for a 7-0 lead.
The Chargers answered with a 15-yard touchdown strike from Carson Parmer to James Evans. Reid Messer added the 2-point conversion. North led 8-7. That connection of Parmer to Evans worked again, this time for a 4-yard touchdown. Messer added the 2-point conversion for a 16-7 North lead.
South responded with a 36-yard pass from Kelby Shook to Dale Peters for the touchdown. The deficit was cut to 16-13.
North capped the first quarter with a 5-yard TD run by Messer. His point after made it 23-13 after one quarter.
The Chargers took control in the second quarter – outscoring the Cougars 14-0.
Evans scored on a 7-yard run and a 1-yard run to give North a 37-13 lead at the half.
Messer opened the scoring in the second half with a 38-yard TD run. North led 44-13.
The Cougars answered as Corbin Johnson returned the kick off 76-yards for the score. South cut the deficit to 44-19, but that was all for South the rest of the game.
North’s Messer added a 10-yard touchdown run and an 18-yard touchdown run to close out the 58-19 victory.
The Chargers posted 338 yards of rushing and additional 143 yards of passing offense.
Defensively, the Chargers gave up the two big plays in the first quarter, but held the Cougars to 27 yards of rushing offense and five first downs.
Milan 40, Oldenburg 0
MILAN – The Twisters’ football season came to an end in the opening round of the sectional with a 40-0 loss to host Milan.
The Twisters not only faced a tough opponent in the Indians, but also had to face a couple of tough injuries in the first half. Going into halftime, the Twisters only had 12 players available, but they still came out the second half and showed incredible courage and determination to finish the game.
Afterwards, Coach Mitchell told his players, “I can’t tell you how proud I am that you came out here and finished this out. That’s life right there. Life is going to put you in some hard situations and you have to be determined to continue to fight through. I can’t tell you how proud I am to be your coach and thank you for all the dedication and hard work you put in this year”.
The Twisters finished 0-6 this season.
