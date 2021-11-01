GREENSBURG — With a sixth consecutive victory, the North Decatur Chargers earned a berth in the sectional championship game. North (6-4) knocked off Milan 26-12 in the sectional semifinal and will travel to Tri this Friday to face the 9-2 Titans for the sectional title.
Despite the wet, rainy conditions, the Chargers advance to the sectional final for the third straight year.
Milan opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run by Logan Reed to put the Indians on top 6-0.
North answered with an 11-yard TD run by Reid Messer to put the Chargers in front 7-6 after one quarter of action.
The Chargers scored early in the second quarter on a 21-yard run by Messer. North led 14-6 at the half.
Milan cut into the North lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Braden Rohrig to Jeremiah Johnson. The 2-point conversion failed and North held the 14-12 lead.
Messer added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard TD run as the Chargers eliminated the Indians 26-12.
Messer had 254 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. The Chargers defense held the Indians to only 239 yards of total offense.
Lawrenceburg 15, Greensburg 7
GREENSBURG – The Pirates gave Class 3A No. 5 Lawrenceburg a scare in the IHSAA sectional semifinal on Friday. After trailing 9-0 at the half, the Pirates cut the deficit to 9-7 in the third quarter. A late touchdown by Lawrenceburg allowed the Tigers to escape with the 15-7 victory.
Lawrenceburg advances to the sectional final where the Tigers will host No. 6 Brownstown Central. The Braves (10-0) eliminated Batesville 28-14 in the semifinal.
A constant rain throughout the game and the Pirates’ defense limited Lawrenceburg’s offense to run-only. The Tigers did not have any passing yards in the contest. Lawrenceburg did rush for 313 yards.
Lawrenceburg opened the scoring with a 5-yard run by Teagan Bennett. Mary Brewington added the extra point to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
Later in the first half, Greensburg’s defense made a big goal line stand to hold the Tigers out of the end zone and keep the margin at 7-0.
The lone score in the second quarter came on a safety to give the Tigers a 9-0 lead at the half.
Greensburg got on the board in the third quarter on an 84-yard touchdown pass from Sam West to Kaden Acton. Grayson Newhart added the extra point to cut the deficit to 9-7.
Lawrenceburg added an insurance score in the fourth quarter as Luke Pierce scored on a 3-yard run to make the final score 15-7.
Pierce led the Tigers with 188 yards rushing. Bennett added 93 yards rushing.
Acton led the Pirates with 84 yards receiving and 13 yards rushing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.