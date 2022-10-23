Three local teams advanced out of the first round of the football sectional. All three teams will host the sectional semifinal round this Friday.
North at Tri
The No. 3 Chargers fell behind early at No. 7 Tri, but the Chargers scored 22 unanswered points to knock off the Titans 22-8.
Both team's defenses held the opponents at bay in the first quarter.
Tri struck first with quarterback Mason Wilson finding Grant Cash behind the Charger defense for the touchdown. Wilson then hit Gary Paull for the 2-point conversion and the Titans led 8-0 with 5:26 to play in the second quarter.
With 2:35 left on the second quarter clock, North took over on the 48-yard line. The North drive started with a Carson Parmer pass to Kaden Muckerheide. Nine plays later, Parmer hit Muckerheide again, setting the Chargers up at the 2-yard line. With just seconds on the clock, Parmer dropped back to pass, but had to scramble and found the end zone with :01.5 left in the first half. Reid Messer added the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 at the half.
The offenses were slow again in the third quarter.
North took the lead for good on a 1-yard TD run by Messer, just four seconds into the fourth quarter. Aiden O'Dell added the point after for a 15-8 lead.
The Chargers put the game away on a 78-yard pass from Parmer to Muckerheide with 3:35 left in the game. The extra point made the final margin 22-8.
North's defense was solid. The Titans had averaged 400 yards per game rushing coming into the sectional. North held the Titans to 220 yards rushing. James Evans had a big night with 9.5 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Messer came up with 8.5 tackles. Evan Howell (one interception) and Parmer both had 6.5 tackles. Brad Krieger had a fumble recovery and four tackles for North.
Offensively, Parmer passed for 199 yards and one touchdown and rushed for one touchdown. Muckerheide led the receivers with five receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown. Messer finished with 65 yards rushing with one touchdown.
Parker Burk led the Titans with 153 yards rushing.
The Chargers host Milan (5-5) in the semifinal.
South at Milan
The Indians jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and added 27 points in the second quarter en route to a 68-6 victory over South Decatur.
The Cougars finish the season at 5-5.
Corbin Johnson led the Cougars' ground game with 110 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Bishop had 18 yards rushing.
Isaac Gasper led the defense with eight tackles. Johnson had five tackles. Drake Scaggs, Rhett Martin and Brady Lane all had four tackles.
Riley Johnson led the Indians with 175 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Also finding the end zone for the Indians was Austin Green (2), Evan Johnson, Brayden Rohrig, Wyatt Marsh and Ethan Pierce.
Milan travels to North for the sectional semifinal.
Greensburg at Rushville
For a second straight week, Greensburg traveled to Rushville and for a second straight week, the Pirates left with a victory. The second was a 33-14 victory in the sectional opener.
Greensburg improves to 4-6. The Lions end the season at 2-8.
Greensburg opened the scoring with an 8-yard run by Eli Moore. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Pirates led 6-0.
Greensburg pushed the lead to 12-0 on a Blake Collins 44-yard run.
Rushville got on the board with a 51-yard fumble recovery for the touchdown to cut the Greensburg lead to 12-7 at the half.
In the fourth quarter, Moore added three more touchdowns. Moore had a 1-yard touchdown run (19-7), a 37-yard touchdown run (26-7) and a 15-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring (33-14).
Harper Miller added a 55-yard TD run run in the fourth quarter.
For the Lions, Nick Jarman passed for 127 yards. Harper Miller rushed for 91 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run. Ralph Eakins rushed for 19 yards.
Greensburg hosts Lawrenceburg (9-1) in the semifinal.
Batesville at Centerville
Batesville hosts (5-5) Indian Creek (7-3) in the other semifinal. Batesville won 27-7 at Centerville in the sectional opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.