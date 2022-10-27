The “second season” of high school football moves to the sectional semifinal round for three area teams. Batesville, Greensburg and North Decatur all advanced out of the opening round and will host the sectional semifinal Friday.
Class A
Coming off a big 22-8 win at No. 7 Tri last week, the No. 3 North Decatur Chargers return home to take on a familiar foe in Milan (5-5).
Last season, the Chargers defeated the Indians 26-12 in the sectional. The year prior, North won 6-0.
Last week, the Chargers’ defense was challenged by a solid running attack and North was up to the task. Milan will again challenge the defense via the run. The Indians average 256 yards rushing per game and just 66 yards passing per game.
Riley Johnson leads the ground attack with 1,362 yards rushing with 22 touchdowns.
North will counter offensively with a balanced attack that has seen the Chargers average 165 yards passing per game and 207 yards rushing per game through 10 games.
Reid Messer is third in the state (all classes) with 32 total touchdowns.
In the other semifinal, Cambridge City Lincoln (0-9) travels to Knightstown (2-7).
The Panthers defeated Lincoln 40-18 during the regular season.
Class 3A
Greensburg and Batesville will both be hosting semifinal games Friday.
The Pirates play host to No. 9 Lawrenceburg. Greensburg defeated Rushville 33-14 to reach the semifinal. The Tigers knocked off South Dearborn 35-6.
During the regular season, the Tigers handled the Pirates 55-0 at Lawrenceburg.
The Tigers are led by quarterback Logan Ahaus (853 yards passing) and running back Teagan Bennett (699 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns).
Defensively, the Tigers have given up a total of just six points in their last eight games.
The Pirates will lean on their 1-2 punch of quarterback Sam West and running back Eli Moore.
In the other semifinal, Indian Creek travels to Batesville. The Braves held off Franklin County 37-36 in the sectional opener to reach the semifinal.
Batesville defeated Centerville 27-7 in the opener.
During the regular season, Indian Creek knocked off Batesville 37-25 in the first game of the regular season.
The Braves average 269 yards passing and 122 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Arj Lothe has passed for 2,675 yards and 27 touchdowns. In the season opener against Batesville, Lothe passed for 227 yards and three TDs.
Batesville’s balanced attack has the Bulldogs averaging 127 yards rushing and 103 yards passing per game. Quarterback Will Jaisle passed for 888 yards and rushed for 515 through nine games. Gage Pohlman rushed for 455 yards.
All the local games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
