E. Hancock 27, North Decatur 20
CHARLOTTESVILLE – After a one week delay, the Charger football team opened its regular season on the road at Eastern Hancock. North took a 13-0 advantage to the half. After a break for lightning in the area, Eastern Hancock rallied for 27 points in the second half to overcome the Chargers 27-20.
North took the lead at the 8:48 mark of the opening quarter on an 8-yard pass touchdown pass from Carson Parmer to Reid Messer. The point after failed. North led 6-0.
In the second quarter, Messer again found pay dirt with a 10-yard run at the 2:15 mark. Messer added the extra point and the Chargers held the lead at the half 13-0.
Eastern Hancock got on the board early in the third quarter on a 55-yard TD run by Zach Arnold. The point after was no good and North led 13-6.
The Chargers pushed the lead to 20-6 at the 7:37 mark of the third quarter as Parmer connected with Kaden Muckerheide on the 52-yard touchdown pass. Messer added the point after.
With 3:21 left in the third, Eastern Hancock’s Cole Rainbolt scored on a 35-yard run. The point after cut the North lead to 20-13.
In the fourth quarter, Eastern Hancock’s Zach Arnold scored on a 66-yard run. The point after was no good. The Charger held on to the 20-19 lead.
With 3:14 to play in the game, the Royals got a 78-yard TD pass from Houston Swan to Brayden Sullivan. Swan connected with Chase Riggs for the 2-point conversion. The Royals held on to win 27-20.
Messer averaged 3.6 yards per carry in the game. Parmer completed 13-of-26 passes.
Triton Central 37, Greensburg 6
FAIRLAND – On the road at Class 2A No. 9 Triton Central, the Pirates were defeated 36-6.
Triton Central scored seven in the first quarter and 21 in the second quarter to grab the 28-0 lead at the half. The Tigers added a touchdown in the third before the Pirates scored their lone TD in the quarter.
Greensburg’s touchdown came on a kickoff return by Kaden Acton, his second kickoff return for a touchdown in two games.
For the Pirates, Sam West passed for 139 yards and rushed for 26 yards. Acton rushed for 33 yards. Ethan Meadows had four receptions for 69 yards. Corbin Mathews caught three passes for 42 yards and Eli Moore had two receptions for 28 yards.
Matthew Stewart led the Pirates defensively with 12 total tackles (four solo). Evan Graves chipped in with 11 tackles (four solo) and Alex Dance had eight tackles (four solo), one sack and two tackles for loss. Oakley Best tallied eight tackles. Payton Richey added six tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
New Castle 48, Rushville 7
RUSHVILLE – After a one-day delay, New Castle spoiled the Lions’ home opener by knocking off Rushville 48-7.
New Castle opened the scoring with a 6-yard run by Brevan Thrine at the 10:06 mark of the first quarter. On the Trojans next possession, quarterback Eli Cooper hit Quintin Boatright for the 9-yard TD pass. New Castle led t 14-0 after one quarter.
The Trojans added a pair of Cooper TD passes to Kyle Gabbard and another to Boatright in the second quarter to take a 34-0 lead to the locker room at the break.
New Castle opened the third quarter with 70-yard TD pass from Cooper to Gabbard. Back-up quarterback Tyson Lewis scored the final Trojan touchdown with a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Rushville got on the board in the final second on an Adam Sizemore run to make the final margin 48-7.
Sizemore led the Lions with 80 yards rushing. Harper Miller added 76 yards rushing for the Lions.
Jacob Crowder led the Lion defense with six total tackles. Jack Barnes and Case Stahl both had four tackles. Landon Browning and Harley Fuller both had three tackles. Pacey Dye had an interception.
Batesville 12, Milan 3
BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs trailed visiting Milan for better than three quarters, but rallied with 12 points in the fourth quarter to post the 12-3 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.