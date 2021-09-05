South Decatur hosted Indianapolis Tindley in the season opener for the Cougars. After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers scored 24 pints in the second quarter en route to the 38-14 victory.
South's Kelby Shook passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylynn McMurray passed for 57 yards. Shook led the Cougars on the ground with 65 yards rushing. Rhett Martin added 36 yards rushing. Corbin Johnson had one carry for seven yards.
Dale Peters led the Cougar receivers with four receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. Martin had 47 yards receiving on three receptions. Jacob Scruggs caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown.
South's defense was led by Austin Bollanger with 10 total tackles, including one tackle for loss. Martin (one tackle for loss) and Shook both had eight total tackles. Johnson (two tackles for loss) and Tyler Bishop both finished with five total tackles. Ryken Winchester recovered three fumbles.
South travels to Dugger Union (0-1) this week.
Monroe Central 19, North Decatur 18
GREENSBURG - The Chargers went toe-to-toe with the Class A No. 4 Monroe Central on Friday before falling 19-18.
Monroe Central took the lead in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by Joel Kennedy. Elijah Taylor added the extra point to make it 7-0.
North got on the board in the first quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Carson Parmer to Josh Evans. After one quarter, Monroe Central led 7-6.
Kennedy's 2-yard run for Monroe Central was the lone score in the second quarter. The Golden Bears led 13-6 at the half.
Halftime adjustments by both teams led to a scoreless third quarter.
In the fourth, Parmer found Evan Howell for the 18-yard touchdown strike. Kennedy found the end zone again, this one from 42-yards out.
The Chargers answered back with another scoring pass from Carson Parmer to Kaden Muckerheide. The point after failed as the Golden Bears escaped with the one-point victory.
For the game, Parmer passed for 248 yards and three TDs. Howell led the Chargers with 58 yards rushing. Reid Messer had 58 yards receiving.
North travels to Shenandoah (0-2) this week.
Franklin County 54, Rushville 0
BROOKVILLE - Franklin County scored 28 points in the first half and 26 in the second half to knock off the visiting Rushville Lions 54-0. Franklin County is 3-0 while the Lions drop to 0-3.
Harper Miller led the Lions ground attack with 49 yards rushing. Matthew Komlanc added 14 yards rushing and Drew Miller had 12 yards rushing.
Franklin County's Brady Morehead passed for 204 yards. Bridger Bolos rushed for 116 yards and Jacob Schatzle rushed for 110 yards.
The Lions travel to Batesville (2-1) in Week 4 of the football regular season.
