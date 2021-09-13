BATESVILLE - The Bulldog football team celebrated Homecoming with a 44-0 victory over EIAC foe Rushville.
Rushville opened the game with a 10-play drive, but turned the ball over on downs at the 6:52 mark of the first quarter.
Batesville's offense was unable to move the ball on its first possession. The Lions turned the ball over again on downs on the next possession.
The lone score in the first quarter came on a 2-yard run by Batesville's Evan Williamson with :01.2 left in the quarter. After one quarter, Batesville led 7-0.
The score remained there until the 3:52 mark of the second quarter. Batesville's Braiden Foster connected on a 28-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 10-0.
With 1:53 to play in the half, Batesville pushed the lead to 17-0 with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Travis Lecher to Brad Westerfeld.
Batesville closed the first half with a 3-yard touchdown run by Lecher with :05.4 on the clock to make it 24-0 at the break.
The Bulldogs added a pair of touchdown in the third and one in the fourth to seal the 44-0 win.
Lecher finished with 105 yards passing and 87 yards rushing (two TDs) for the Bulldogs. Gage Pohlman rushed for 67 yards. Williamson had 34 yards rushing and one touchdown. Will Jaisle added a touchdown run. Trenton Roell led the Bulldog defense with nine total tackles. Luke Wilson had six total tackles for Batesville.
For the Lions, Matthew Komlanc had 18 yards rushing followed by Dylan Thompson with 11 and Harper Miller with 10. Thompson added eight yards receiving.
Defensively, Nick Pavey led the Lions with nine total tackles. Jack Barnes finished with eight total tackles and Layne Beard had seven total tackles.
Shenandoah 20, North Decatur 8
MIDDLETOWN - The boys in blue traveled to uncharted territory on Friday and in the confines of the Raiders' home, managed to find every possibly way to lose a football game.
With penalty flags flying from the first series, the Chargers could not and would not get out of their own way. An uncharacteristic lack of focus on special teams led to the first turnover of the game, but it certainly would not be the last, with the Chargers giving up four uncaused fumbles and an interception on the game.
Despite the Chargers' uncharacteristic lack of focus, they still entered halftime leading 8-7.
The third quarter was more of the same with the Chargers stopping the Raiders' non-existent passing game, but being unable to get the Raiders' running game off the field. A score midway through the fourth quarter put the Raiders up 14-8.
With the Chargers driving at midfield, a sack fumble led to the final Raiders touchdown with less than two minutes to play in the game. The Chargers had the ball less than six minutes in the second half. The Chargers will face Lapel at home this coming Friday.
Cascade 58, South Decatur 28
CLAYTON - A 23-point second quarter and two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters propelled Cascade to a 58-28 victory over the South Decatur Cougars.
The Cougars led 8-7 after the first quarter, but trailed 30-14 at the half. The Cadets led 44-22 after three quarters.
For the Cougars, Kelby Shook passed for 238 yards with three touchdowns and one interception to go along with 14 yards rushing. Rhett Martin led the Cougars with 30 yards rushing to go with one reception for a touchdown. Jacob Scruggs led the way in receiving yards with 103 yards and two touchdowns. Dale Peters added 86 yards receiving. Austin Boilanger had one catch for 23 yards.
The Cougar defense was led by Shook with 10 total tackles. Boilanger added eight total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Martin and Ryken Winchester both tallied six total tackles. Scruggs had an interception return for 45 yards and Tyler Bishop blocked a kick.
Monroe Central 45, Oldenburg 0
PARKER CITY - The Twisters played No. 4 Monroe Central on Friday night and fell 45-0.
The Twisters controlled the time of possession (31:18 OA vs 16:42 MC) and ran 54 plays with seven first downs.
Monroe Central scored seven points in the opening quarter and blew the game open with 35 points in the second quarter.
This Friday the Twisters travel to face Switzerland County.
