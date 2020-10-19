Greensburg 52, Rushville 6
RUSHVILLE - The Pirates bounced back from the loss at East Central by cruising to the 52-6 victory at Rushville. The Pirates end the regular season at 5-4 and 2-1 in the 3A EIAC. The Lions finished 0-9 overall and 0-3 in the 3A EIAC.
Rushville was forced to punt on the opening possession of the game. The Pirates needed just :50 to put the first points on the board as Toby Brogan hit Corbin Mathews for the 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Pirates up 6-0 with 7:18 left in the first quarter.
After the Lions turned the ball over on downs, the Pirates needed five plays to find the end zone. Noah Schweinhart scored on the 4-yard run to extend the lead to 13-0 with 3:33 left on the first quarter clock.
Greensburg made it 20-0 at the 1:43 mark of the first quarter on a 31-yard run by Jalen Woods.
Rushville had its best drive of the game on the next possession. The Lions held the ball from the 1:35 mark of the first quarter to the 1:00 mark of the second quarter. The 24-play drive was capped by a 1-yard run by quarterback Austin Vance to cut the deficit to 20-6.
Just before the half, Ben Bausback connected on a 29-yard field goal to extend the lead to 23-6 at the half.
Greensburg matched those 23 points in the third quarter. Brogan had a 2-yard run to make it 30-6. After a safety, Sam West returned the ensuing kick 57 yards for a touchdown to extend the advantage to 39-6. Schweinhart then broke free for a 61-yard TD to make it 46-6.
Kadan Wood added a 9-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring in the game with the Pirates closing out the 52-6 victory.
Greensburg finished with 383 total yards and the Lions had 146.
For the Pirates, Brogan passed for 147 yards and rushed for 50 yards. Schweinhart led the Pirates with 77 yards rushing. Woods finished with 65 yards on the ground. West caught four passes for 61 yards. Oakley Best led the Pirates defensively with 12 tackles including one tackle for loss and an interception. Luke Scheumann tallied 10 tackles and Robbie Lorenz finished with nine tackles.
For the Lions, Josiah Hay had 46 yards rushing. Jake Vance added 37 yards rushing and 28 yards receiving. Landon Browning tallied 19 yards rushing and Austin Vance had 18 yards rushing.
The Pirates travel to Charlestown (3-6) this Friday for the opening round of the football sectional. The Lions travel to Scottsburg (3-6) for the opening round.
North Decatur 40, Park Tudor 0
INDIANAPOLIS - The Chargers ended the regular season with a 40-0 trouncing of the Park Tudor Panthers. The Charger defense posted yet another shutout against a very explosive Panthers team (averaging 30 points per game), but had to make two goal line stands in the second half to keep the scoreless run going.
The Chargers have not allowed any team to score on them since their loss to Milan in Week 5.
Offensively, the Chargers were just shy of 400 yards of total offense with the sophomore talent of Reid Messer and Carson Parmer. Messer posted another 100 yard game on the ground and another 68 yards in receptions. Parmer was 13-of-20 with one touchdown pass to Logan Koehne.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Chargers blew the game open with 27 points in the second quarter.
Messer scored on a 3-yard run and then Logan Koehne scored from 9-yards out to make it 14-0. Koehne added s 4-yard TD run followed by a 15-yard pass from Parmer to Koehne to make it 27-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, Jalen Lopez scored on a 3-yard run to push the lead to 34-0.
The final score came in the fourth quarter as James Evans broke free for the 35-yard TD run to make the final margin 40-0.
The Chargers will be home for the first round of the tournament against Cambridge City Lincoln on Friday.
South Decatur 35, Cambridge City Lincoln 6
The Cougars completed a 5-1 season with a 35-6 victory over Cambridge City Lincoln.
South Decatur now looks to the opening round of the IHSAA football sectional this Friday at Milan (5-3).
Batesville 42, Connersville 14
The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 42-14 victory over visiting Connersville (1-6).
Batesville (4-5) will now prepare for the first round of the IHSAA football sectional this Friday hosting Franklin County (4-2).
