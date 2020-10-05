Greensburg 42, Batesville 28
BATESVILLE - Early in the third quarter at Batesville, a Greensburg touchdown put the Pirates on top 28-14. Batesville rallied back to tie the game at 28-28, but the Pirates scored 14 unanswered points to put the game away 42-28.
The Pirates improve to 4-3 on the season and 1-1 in the EIAC. The Bulldogs fall to 3-4 overall and finish 1-2 in the EIAC.
Greensburg opened the scoring with a 2-yard Toby Brogan run. Brogan added the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Batesville came back on the next possession with a 40-yard TD pass from Travis Lecher to Trey Peters. Greensburg led 8-7 with 5:29 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates added to the lead at the 8:29 mark of the second quarter when Oakley Best scored on the 1-yard run. The Batesville connection of Lecher to Peters worked again, this time for a 38-yard TD as Batesville cut the deficit to 15-14 with 6:50 play in the second quarter.
Greensburg added a 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Woods to lead 22-14 at the half.
In the third, Brogan’s 3-yard TD run extended the lead to 28-14.
Batesville’s Lecher had a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter and 6-yard scoring run in the fourth to knot the game at 28-28.
The Pirates regained the lead for good on a 50-yard TD pass from Brogan to Corbin Mathews. Sam West scored on a 1-yard pass from Brogan to make the final margin 42-28.
Brogan finished with 144 yards passing and 111 yards rushing on the night. Oakley Best added 66 yards rushing. Jalen Woods had 49 yards rushing. Mathews led the Pirates with 75 yards receiving. Eli Moore had 39 yards receiving.
Defensively, the Pirates were led by Luke Scheumann and Best with seven tackles. Ayden Hammack (two sacks) and Robbie Lorenz both had six tackles. Brayden Jacobs and Lorenz both added a quarterback sack. Matthew Stewart and Brody Smith both recovered a fumble.
For Batesville, Lecher passed for 169 yards and rushed for 40 yards. Austin Pohlman had 84 yards on the ground. Kurt Siefert led the Bulldogs with 91 yards receiving. Trey Peters had 78 yards receiving.
North Decatur 42, North Daviess 0
ELNORA - The North Decatur Chargers had a long road trip Friday night to take on non-conference opponent North Daviess. The Chargers made the long bus ride worth it as North returned with a 42-0 victory.
The Cougars entered the contest 4-1 and hoped to regroup following a disappointing loss to Linton. The Chargers entered the contest 4-2, having come off a solid victory over Rushville.
The teams jockeyed for position during the first quarter, but the Chargers found the end zone at the 8:38 mark in the second quarter with an 18 yard pass from Carson Parmer to Logan Koehne. The Chargers found the end zone two more times before halftime and three more times in the second half.
The defense, however, some of their best numbers to date, held the Cougars to only 128 yards of passing offense and -2 yards of rushing offense. Senior linebacker Connor Messer led the defensive performance with 5 solo tackles, 8 assists, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.
The Chargers are next in action on the road against Switzerland County.
Other Friday scores
Lawrenceburg 64, Rushville 15 - Lawrenceburg put up 544 total yards including 249 yards passing and 295 yards rushing. The Lions had 109 yards passing and 107 rushing. Rushville’s Jake Vance had 99 yards receiving with one touchdown. Josiah Hay had 81 yards rushing with one TD. The Lions (0-7) host South Dearborn (3-3) this Friday.
South Decatur 56, Switzerland County 0 - South Decatur held the Pacers to 24 total yards while accumulating 405 total yards. The Cougars had 132 yards passing and 273 yards rushing. The Cougars (3-1) host Oldenburg (3-3) this Friday.
