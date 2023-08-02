INDIANAPOLIS – North Decatur graduate Sidney Parmer is a member of the Marian University women’s golf team. The former Lady Charger standout is having success on the course and in the classroom.
Parmer was recently honored for her hard work in both areas by being selected by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as a 2022-23 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Golf Scholar-Athletes. Selections for the honor come from nearly 120 schools with close to 350 total student-athletes selected for their academic achievements.
To be nominated for this honor, student-athletes must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, be on the eligibility certificate and have attended one full year at the university. Parmer earned this honor in 2022 and 2023.
On the course, Parmer’s career to this point is highlighted as NAIA National Qualifier (2023), All-Crossroads League (2023), All-Crossroads League Honorable Mention (2022) and NAIA Scholar Athlete (2022, 2023).
Here is a look at her achievements in her first three years at Marian:
- Appeared in all 12 events as a junior, earning All-CL honors ... Earned six top-five finishes throughout the season ... Began the season shooting a 240 (79, 80, 81) at Taylor’s Players Club Invitational ... Came back with a fourth-place finish after shooting a 168 (87,81) at the IU East Fall Tournament ... Led the Knights at the Music City Invite with a 233 (80, 79, 74) score to finish fifth overall ... Closed out the fall with a in a tie for third at the CL Preview Tournament with back-to-back 76’s for a 152 total score ... Had another top-five performance after carding a 246 (80, 87, 89) at the Saddlebrook Spring Kickoff ... Claimed individual medalist honors at the Midway Eagle Invitational after carding a 150 (76, 74) ... Shot a 160 (79, 81) to place 11th at Indiana Wesleyan’s Sagamore Shootout ... Finished the Crossroads League Championships in a four-way tie for first after shooting a 224 (75, 72, 77), but earned runner-up honors after a four-hole playoff ... Turned in a 175 (87, 88) at the NAIA National Championships.
- Appeared in all 11 events as a sophomore... Had strong performances in the fall season, starting off the year with a fourth place finish at the IU-East Fall Invite with a 152 (78, 74) ... Shot a 158 (80, 78) at the Music City Invite and a 160 (79, 81) at the UPike Fall Invite to finish eighth and ninth, respectfully... Ended the fall season shooting a 247 (80, 84, 83) at the Butler Fall Invite before firing a 243 (80, 85, 78) at the Huntington Invite, finishing 13th... Kicked off the spring season shooting a 253 (93, 80, 80) to finish 40th before a 10th place finish at the TPC Deere Run Invite, firing a 162 (81, 81) ... Had two 13th place finishes at the Midway Eagle Invitational and Sagamore Shootout, shooting a 158 (79, 79) and 167 (83, 84) ... Rounded out the spring season shooting 80 at the Ackerman-Allen Shootout to finish 10th before finishing tied for seventh at the Crossroads League Championships, shooting a 232 (81, 75, 76).
Played in all 12 events as a freshman, playing as either No. 3, 4 or 5 in the lineup ... Began her career with a 25th place finish at the IWU Invite ... Tied for 16th at the Music City Invite with a 168 hitting her lowest score of the fall ... Ended the fall tying for fifth with a season-best three-round score of 243 at the Showdown at Sultan’s Run ... Placed 13th in the first two events of the spring scoring a 246 at the Buccaneer Classic and a 162 at the Heritage Hill Collegiate ... Finished 11th with a 170 at the Garn Championship ... Ended the spring campaign with a 262 and tie for 32nd at the Crossroads League Championship ... Had best rounds of the season at the NAIA Championship, scoring a 155 (79, 76), missing the individual cut by two strokes.
Information for article provided by Marian University
