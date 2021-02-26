Rushville’s girls basketball team got knocked out at regionals, but Lions fans still have a team to root for in this weekend’s state championships.
Brownsburg, which is playing in the 4A title game against Crown Point, features two coaches on its staff who played basketball and graduated from Rushville.
Debbie Smiley is in her sixth year as Brownsburg’s head coach following 12 years at Greenwood. She’s led the Bulldogs to a 108-48 record.
Back when she was Debbie Lacy, she helped the Lions twice make it to the regional final and once to the semistate final. She graduated from Rushville in 1991.
Subrina Williams is an assistant coach. When she was Subrina Davis, she helped guide the Lions to a state final appearance in 1985. She was a senior on that squad, which lost 46-42 to Crown Point.
That same school stands in the way now for Brownsburg. The Bulldogs (17-10) have made a Cinderella run, including upsetting No. 1 North Central in overtime at regional.
Crown Point enters with a 24-1 record and is ranked No. 2.
The two teams will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Smiley and Williams took time out of their hectic schedules this week to answer a few questions via email.
How much support have you gotten from people in Rushville in recent days? And how important is that support to you personally?
Smiley: Several people from Rushville have reached out and congratulated us or wished us luck throughout the tournament. I appreciate the support for our team and our program. Rushville has a rich tradition of basketball and exhibits loyalty to all of their alums. So I really don’t think it has anything to do with me personally. The Rushville community takes pride in their current and former Lady Lions. We feel very blessed to be a part of their history.
Williams: I have had several people from Rushville sending their love and support via phone calls, texts and social media. It’s such a blessing to be cared about and never forgotten about by the people of Rushville. The support I have received from my Rushville family means a lot to me and is greatly appreciated. I LOVE my Rushville people!!
How different or similar is it having postseason success from when you were a player at Rushville to now as a coach?
Smiley: It was much more exciting as a player, much more stressful as a coach (with a smiling emjoi). As a head coach there is no time to enjoy the process; we are too focused on prepping and winning the next game.
Williams: In my mind I’m still a Lady Lion (once a Lady Lion always a Lady Lion) who is playing to be the best player and teammate I can be to my team. I learned from a great coach and coaching staff when I was a player at Rushville and that knowledge has helped me to understand my players and be the best coach I can be to my players. Coaching allows me to give back what was given to me as a player as well as share my successes I had as a player at Rushville. Coaching also allows me to help my players become the best player/person they can be at the next level in life. I’m not only coaching basketball, I’m also coaching players about the game called Life!
It’s safe to say your squad will be an underdog Saturday. How have you gotten this far? And what will your team need to do in order to win the title?
Smiley: We have been underdogs throughout the tournament and our kids have embraced it. We have really come together as a team through a lot of adversity this season and are peaking at the right time. In order to be in position to win on Saturday we must execute our game plan, play hard, play smart and play together as a team.
Williams: We have been the underdog throughout the tournament and that’s OK with us! We have learned to accept being called the underdog and have continued to work hard during practices and in our games. I always tell our girls “It’s not how you start, but how you finish!” With that being said the Brownsburg Lady Bulldogs will be known as the Cinderella team who found and earned the glass slipper by sticking to the game plan, playing smart, playing great defense, playing as a team and being disciplined!
