Whether it’s band, sports, chess or something else, it’s important for every student to find a niche. For 19 youth at the Greensburg Junior High School, their niche comes in the form of esports.
Esports, short for electronic sports, is the term for competitive video gaming. Video gaming has evolved from kids playing around on gaming consoles at home to youth competing in organized matches and leagues. Greensburg Junior High boasted a 19-member team led by Nick Parcell, the school's educational technology integrationist.
“We began the esports program to involve students in team sports who may not be athletic or engage in other extra-curricular activities,” Parcell said. “We provide a positive outlet for gaming and build connections between students who might lack a sense of belonging.”
The Decatur County Community Foundation helped with some startup costs for the esports program last year. DCCF granted funds for controllers and editions of the “Rocket League” game to get the team started. The team competed in the Garden State Esports League, and next year will compete in the newly formed Indiana Middle School Esports Network.
“Our Rocket League season ended one game earlier than we hoped with a loss in the Garden State Esports semifinal match,” Parcell said. “While it was disappointing to miss the finals, I am incredibly proud of the growth of the team.”
That growth is multi-fold. It includes the way students’ gaming skills have improved. It also includes future plans to develop a media committee to spread the word about the team and its success, providing kids a chance to work on communication skills and gain real world experience. Another sign of growth is an expansion team planned at the high school level for next year.
DCCF was pleased to play a small part in helping this team get up and running last year. The Foundation is always particularly interested in innovative projects, and the formation of a local esports team certainly qualified.
“The esports program met a unique need for some of our local youth who had interests but no organized outlet,” DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning said. “We were glad this program filled a void for these students.”
“It is perhaps the students’ confidence and sense of pride that I am most pleased with,” Parcell said. “When the students wear their jerseys you can see how proud they are. It has helped some students come out of their shells a little.”
For information on future grant opportunities through the Decatur County Community Foundation, visit dccfound.org.
-Information provided
