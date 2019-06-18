The 17th annual IBCA/IHSAA Underclass Showcase events have been set for June 22 and July 15 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis and it will feature four Greensburg Pirates.
In the boys showcase, Andrew Welage will return to the showcase and will be joined by Lane Sparks.
In the girls showcase, Aliyah Evans will return to participate and she will be joined this year by teammate Micha Morrison.
Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the Underclass Showcase events are designed to give exposure to approximately 240 of the top basketball prospects (120 boys and 117 girls) from across the state to colleges across the state and nation.
The 2019 Boys’ Showcase will be on Saturday, June 22. Activity will begin at 2 p.m. and will last until about 7:45 p.m. This is being held during the NCAA’s new “scholastic viewing period” in June this year after being held in July in previous years.
The 2019 Girls’ Showcase will be on Monday, July 15. Again, action will begin at 2 p.m. and last until about 7:45 p.m. The Girls’ Showcase has remained in July, but it could move dates in the future if the NCAA women’s basketball recruiting calendar is adjusted.
The showcase events are open to the public. Admission is $5 per person per day. IBCA-member coaches will be admitted at no charge by showing their IBCA membership card.
Outside of the four Pirates, there will be many other local and familiar faces participating for the college scouts.
In the boys showcase are Luke Collinsworth (East Central), Jake Johnson (Oldenburg Academy), Foster Mefford (Southwestern (Hanover)) and Colt Meyer (Batesville) will join the Pirates.
In the girls showcase are Addyson Kent (Jennings County), Paige Ledford (Jac-Cen-Del), Annika Marlow (Rushville), Brilan McCory (East Central), Jade Nutley (Madison) and Aleiah Thomas (Switzerland County).
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
