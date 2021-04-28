MILAN - The Lady Chargers used a four-run fifth inning to knock off Milan 6-3.
A Keisha Crosland RBI single plated the first run of the game for the Lady Chargers in the top of the first inning.
Milan tied the game in the bottom of the second as Karly Sargent worked a walk and came around to score.
In the fifth, Crosland singled to score two runs for North. Bobbie-Jean Trask also singled to plate one run for the Lady Chargers.
Crosland picked up the win in the circle for North, going four innings and allowing two hits while striking out six.
Erin Widener took the loss for Milan. The hurler went seven innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking one.
Haley Arthur started the game for North and had nine strikeouts.
North tallied 12 hits in the game. Crosland, Kaylin Muckerheide, Lilli Tatman, Kacie Ogden, and Kennedy Stier each racked up multiple hits for North.
-Information provided.
