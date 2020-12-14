RUSHVILLE - In a varsity only match-up Saturday between Rushville and visiting Greensburg, both teams looked to make an early statement in the race for the EIAC title. It was the Lady Pirates’ fourth quarter that made the loudest statement as Greensburg outscored Rushville 20-7 in the final eight minutes to run away to the 59-48 victory.
The Lady Pirates move to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the EIAC. The Lady Lions drop to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the EIAC.
A rebound bucket by Greensburg’s Carlee Adams got the scoring started in the game. Rushville came back with four straight from Olivia Yager before two Anna West free throws for Greensburg knotted the game at 4-4. Rushville regained the lead on buckets by Josie Fields and Belle Gossett. The Lady Pirates answered with a drive by Melina Wilkison and free throws by Taylor Cooney.
The teams traded the lead five times in the final three minutes of the first quarter. A bucket by Annika Marlow for Rushville got the Lady Lions within one as Greensburg led 16-15 heading to the second quarter.
Greensburg pushed the lead to four on a traditional three point play by Wilkison to start the second quarter. Jaeda Miller matched that with a three point play of her own. Greensburg then scored the next six points (four by West) to lead 25-18.
Rushville did not go away. Emily Hadley’s bucket started an 11-0 run, which included a Briley Munchel 3-pointer and four straight from Miller, to give the lead to the Lady Lions at 29-25.
Greensburg’s Jenna Foster drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to close the first half with the Lady Lions leading 29-28.
Greensburg retook the lead briefly on a Wilkison 3-pointer to open the third quarter. Rushville answered with a Marlow 3-pointer and rebound bucket by Fields. Foster’s second triple tied the game at 34-34. Munchel then scored four straight for the Lady Lions followed by five straight by Wilkison for the Lady Pirates. Munchel’s free throw with 1:52 to play and bucket with :15.2 on the third quarter clock closed the scoring as Rushville led 41-39 heading to the four quarter.
Treys from Greensburg’s Janae Comer and Rushville’s Marlow opened the fourth quarter. A rebound bucket by Comer kick started a 12-2 Greenburg run. The lone two points for Rushville came from Fields to tie the game at 46-46. Greensburg ran off the next eight points (four from West and two each from Adams and Wilkison). With 1:02 to play in the game, Rushville got a pair of free throws from Gossett to cut the deficit to six, but the Lady Pirates got free throws from West and a traditional three point play from Wilkison to close out the 59-48 victory.
Wilkison led all scorers with 22 points. West was also in double figures for Greensburg with 16 points. Cooney and Foster both finished with six points. Comer added five points and Adams had four points.
For the Lady Lions, Munchel tallied 10 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals. Miller finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a team-high six steals. Marlow finished with eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Yager added seven points and five rebounds. Fields had six points and four rebounds. Gossett added four points and three rebounds. Emily Hadley and Lexi Morris both had two points.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to travel to Lawrenceburg (6-2) Saturday. Greensburg is set to host North Decatur Tuesday.
