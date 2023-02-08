LAWRENCEBURG – A Tiger 8-0 run in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter was enough to propel Lawrenceburg past visiting Rushville 50-38. Lawrenceburg led 29-28 heading to the fourth quarter.
Lawrenceburg improves to 16-4 overall and 3-2 in the EIAC. Rushville drops to 4-15 on the season and 0-6 in the conference. The Lions host Batesville (12-6, 3-2 in EIAC) Thursday.
Lawrenceburg’s Sam Cornett opened the scoring in the game with an inside bucket. Rushville tied the game with a Nick Jarman bucket. A Cooper Bobo bucket and two free throws from Ben Cornett put the Tigers on top 6-2. A baseline drive by Rushville’s Dylan Thompson resulted in an easy bucket and closed the first quarter with the host Tigers on top 6-4.
Logan Rohrer opened the scoring in the second quarter for the Tigers and a free throw by XxZavien Jenkins got the Lions on the board. Rohrer connected on a 3-pointer from the right wing and Bobo added a rebound put back to extend Lawrenceburg’s lead to 13-5.
Rushville’s Quentin Cain completed a traditional three point play to stop the run, but Lawrenceburg scored the next six points to push the lead to 19-8. Thompson scored to stop the Lawrenceburg momentum. Jarman then found Thompson for the easy bucket and Chase Woolf added a 3-pointer as Rushville cut the deficit to 19-15. A pair of Charlie Meyer free throws for Lawrenceburg gave the Tigers a 21-15 lead at the half.
Rushville outscored the Tigers 13-8 in the third quarter. Cain opened the second half with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After a lay-up by Cornett for Lawrenceburg, Jarman scored off the Thompson assist and Kameron Morton took the ball to the basket for two. After a Ben Cornett free throw, Rushville’s Thompson scored on a jumper in the lane to tie the game at 26-26 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
Bobo gave Lawrenceburg the lead with a conventional three point play and Thompson’s two free throws cut the deficit to 29-28 after three quarters.
Lawrenceburg scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter. For straight points from Noah Knigga had Lawrenceburg’s lead at 37-28. Rushville was held scoreless until Thompson’s up-and-under move cut the deficit to 37-30 with 2:55 to play in the game. That was as close as the Lions could get the rest of the way as the Tigers closed out the 50-38 EIAC win.
Thompson had 18 points for the Lions. Cain had six points. Morton and Jarman both had four. Woolf and Jenkins each had three points.
For the Tigers, Bobo finished with 15 points and Cornett added 14 points. Rohrer scored nine points. Meyer, Samuel Cornett and Knigga all had four points. Knigga pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and had a team-high three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.